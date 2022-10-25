ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

107-3 KISS-FM

Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know

We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest

Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week

Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Have You Seen This Man Who is Missing in Henderson County, TX?

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their Facebook page regarding a man who is missing. Have you seen him?. There are few things more heart-wrenching than wondering where a family member may be when you haven't heard from them in a long while. We can't imagine what the friends and family of one man who is currently being missed in Henderson County, Texas must be going through.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

17-Year-Old Longview, Texas Student Arrested for Threatening School

A scary situation was avoided earlier this week in Longview, Texas. School shootings are nothing to joke about and should not be taken lightly. Even the threat of such an action needs to be taken seriously. It doesn't matter if its a passing conversation or if the threat is made on social media out of frustration, making even the slightest hint at such an action will get someone in serious trouble. That's what happened at Longview LEAD Academy earlier this week.
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Changes Are Coming To Smith County Animal Control & Shelter

East Texas suffers from a domesticated animal overpopulation problem. This problem results in a lot of stray animals running free in the county with county personnel being sent out to pick up these stray and abandoned animals and bring them back to the shelter. Had the original owner taken the proactive measure to have their canine or feline spayed or neutered this problem would not be as large as it is right now.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas Authorities Need Your Help To Identify These 7 Suspects

East Texas law enforcement is always on patrol keeping a watchful eye out for any unusual activity in our community. It's not always an easy job, policing is a hard job and one that takes patience, especially when it comes to solving crimes. Solving a crime is sometimes easy and other times detectives rely upon the public to help them identify a suspect.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

