Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Hip Hop Icon Nelly Delivers All The Hits In Tyler, TX At Rose City Music Festival
Its rare that East Texas gets an opportunity to have a Grammy Award winning icon performing in town so it was a no surprise to us that thousands came from near and far to catch hip hop star Nelly performing live at the Inaugural Rose City Music Festival. Nelly Rocked...
Finally! Coming Soon to the Old LJS Spot in Tyler, TX? Now We Know
We now know what will be coming to the old Long John Silver's location at 205 W Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. Obviously for those of us who are sad to have lost a hot spot for picking up those Fish n' More platters with those yummy little crunchy bits in the bottom of the package, losing the Long John Silver's location on Loop 323 in Tyler is a big loss. Granted, there's still the hybrid Long John Silver's/Taco Bell location on South Broadway, but still...
See The Original ‘Halloween’ on the Big Screen in Tyler, TX Halloween Night
It's a classic. In fact some say that it's the best Halloween movie ever. Certainly one of the most influential. Well, some great news for an entire new generation, now they can see the Halloween classic "Halloween" on the big screen right here in Tyler, TX. The synopsis is classic....
Best Places to Trick-or-Treat Near Tyler, TX? Locals Share Their Favorites
We are getting close to trick-or-treating time in East Texas. Where are some of the best places to do so near Tyler, TX according to locals?. East Texas is filled with Halloween-friendly neighborhoods that are ready and likely looking forward to seeing adorable goblins and lovely Disney princesses at their doors this evening.
East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest
Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.
Great News as a Delicious Chick-fil-A in Longview is Reopening!
So you may've found out they were closed while you were trying to grab a Spicy Chicken Sandwich while shopping for jeans, or maybe you didn't even hear about. Regardless we've got some good news to pass along concerning the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. You won't have to...
Haunted House Employees Do Their Job, Scare You. Don’t Retaliate.
Halloween weekend is here. Costumes are being finalized. Candy buckets are getting ready to be filled. Parties are ready to be thrown. Adrenaline is standing by and ready to be rushed into the veins of those going through a haunted house. It's all a part of the spooky season a time for fun, thrill, and excitement.
Kiss Has Your Tickets To Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert In Tyler, TX
It's been several years since we've lost The Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin but her music and legacy continues to shine bright and we have the hookup for you to check out an amazing tribute concert in her honor that's coming right here to Tyler. R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is an electrifying tribute...
Wiley College In Marshall, TX Invites You To Homecoming 2022
It is Homecoming season all across East Texas! A time for everyone to come back to where they spent their "formative" years and remember the good times while showing love and guidance to the present. That's why one of our East Texas HBCU's is you inviting you to come "home" for a week of celebration!
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
Have You Seen This Man Who is Missing in Henderson County, TX?
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their Facebook page regarding a man who is missing. Have you seen him?. There are few things more heart-wrenching than wondering where a family member may be when you haven't heard from them in a long while. We can't imagine what the friends and family of one man who is currently being missed in Henderson County, Texas must be going through.
17-Year-Old Longview, Texas Student Arrested for Threatening School
A scary situation was avoided earlier this week in Longview, Texas. School shootings are nothing to joke about and should not be taken lightly. Even the threat of such an action needs to be taken seriously. It doesn't matter if its a passing conversation or if the threat is made on social media out of frustration, making even the slightest hint at such an action will get someone in serious trouble. That's what happened at Longview LEAD Academy earlier this week.
What’s The Difference Between a Tornado Watch & Warning in Texas?
It's one of those things we all hear regularly on weather reports, but you may still not be sure what the exact difference between the two is. Here in Tyler, TX and across the U.S., a "watch" and an "warning" remain constant, so let's see if we can commit their differences to memory.
Police Ask for Help from Public in Identifying Alleged Thief in Tyler, TX
Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post on their public Facebook page asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying a woman suspected of alleged theft at a business in the Tyler area. Do you recognize this person?. According to the post shared by the police department in...
Have You Tried This Money-Saving Hack at the HomeGoods in Tyler, TX?
Tell us, have you tried this money-saving hack at the HomeGoods in Longview or Tyler, Texas?. It's amazing the things we can learn online these days. As much as we rail against the internet and social media, there's no denying that we can get secrets, tips, and hacks from our fellow shoppers that can save us lots of money.
Some Changes Are Coming To Smith County Animal Control & Shelter
East Texas suffers from a domesticated animal overpopulation problem. This problem results in a lot of stray animals running free in the county with county personnel being sent out to pick up these stray and abandoned animals and bring them back to the shelter. Had the original owner taken the proactive measure to have their canine or feline spayed or neutered this problem would not be as large as it is right now.
East Texas Authorities Need Your Help To Identify These 7 Suspects
East Texas law enforcement is always on patrol keeping a watchful eye out for any unusual activity in our community. It's not always an easy job, policing is a hard job and one that takes patience, especially when it comes to solving crimes. Solving a crime is sometimes easy and other times detectives rely upon the public to help them identify a suspect.
