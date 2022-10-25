Read full article on original website
Related
Madrona in Twin Falls to be Closed for Construction (Nov 1-16)
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road crews will shut down a Twin Falls street for about two weeks for reconstruction forcing drivers to find alternate routes through the area. The City of Twin Falls says Madrona Street north of Falls Avenue will get repaved by REG Contracting beginning November 1, and last until November 16. The roadway will be closed off to traffic during the duration of the work. Crews have been building new sidewalks, ADA ramps, along with new curbs and gutter in the area to connect to existing sidewalks. The area is a primary travel area for students to get to and from the Twin Falls High School and Sawtooth Elementary. Drivers will need to watch for detours in the area and plan accordingly.
Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals
REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
Law in Idaho Allowing Children to Marry Children Being Taken Advantage of
Each state has crazy laws, and while some are justified, some may need a second look at them or may need to be tweaked a tad. When it comes to minors, they rarely have the freedom to do much without parental consent, often for their good. Sometimes parents can dictate their children's lives and use their parental powers for selfish reasons and one such law in Idaho has been taken advantage of to allow parents to use their children to get what they want.
Why Idaho Has Some of the Worst Eating Options in the Country
Food is one of the best things on the planet. We all need it to survive, and everyone eats differently, but the one thing we can agree on is that food is delicious. Each state and culture bring its spin to food through the dishes they make, how they are prepared, and the diversity in it makes eating enjoyable for many. When it comes to food states and cities, there are some known to be better than others. How do Idaho and the cities in the state compare to the rest of the country when it comes to being a foodie city and state?
18-year-old Charged with Vehicular Manslaughter, Arraigned in Jerome County Court
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old was arraigned in court earlier this week on a single count of vehicular manslaughter related to a crash in February that killed a young Twin Falls man in Jerome County. Idaho State Police filed the charge on October 7, against Jesus Andrade for the fatal two-vehicle crash on Golf Course Road that claimed the life of Even Olsen, 19, of Twin Falls. Andrade was in a Jerome courtroom for arraignment Monday to face the charge. According to charging documents, ISP investigators allege Andrade had been driving a Ford Focus with a learners permit on February 6, on Golf Course road a little after 8 p.m. at an estimated 97 mph in a 50 mph zone. Andrade lost control of the car, crossed the center line, struck the Toyota Camry Olsen had been a passenger in, then hit a series of rocks along the road before coming to a stop. Olsen was flown to a Boise hospital where he later died. The 21-year-old driver of the Toyota, Andrade, and his juvenile passenger were taken to area hospitals, according to information released by ISP in February. At the time of the crash Andrade was under the age of 18.
Have You Ever Wondered Where the Snake River Begins?
Most of us learned that all rivers feed the ocean in grade school but have you ever wondered about where the Snake River originates? We found this interactive map that traces all rivers back to their source. Where Does The Snake River Start And End. There's an interactive map on...
10 Halloween Costume Ideas You Will only See in Idaho
Halloween is just a little less than a week away, and by now most kids and adults have their costumes or know what they want to be, but if you are somebody that the holiday has snuck up on and are looking for a costume at the last minute, do not fret. There is still time to come up with a costume, and why not go as something that embodies the spirit of Idaho and Twin Falls? Here are some Halloween costume ideas that fit perfectly for any Halloween party this year in Idaho.
Know Porch Light Etiquette When Trick Or Treating In Twin Falls
With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many Twin Falls trick-or-treaters will be looking to score candy all weekend long. Don't be surprised if your doorbell rings Saturday or Sunday evening, and if you don't want to participate in handing out candy prior to Monday night, don't forget to do one simple thing.
9 Ways to Winterize Your Home in the Magic Valley
Twin Falls has been blessed with a decently warm Fall until recently, and as the temperature drops, time is running out to prepare for winter. Snow has already glazed the mountain tops and flakes have made their presence felt this week in the Magic Valley. As the weather continues to drop, it is time to get your house ready for winter, as well as yourself, your vehicles, and anything else that needs taken care of before the temperatures are below freezing, and stay there for months at a time. Here are some things you need to do to prepare for the cold weather and winter as they approach.
Alligator Emerges From Bush; Startles Idaho Man Walking Dog
Alligators and Idaho aren't two things one usually hears in the same sentence. A man walking a dog in southwestern Idaho recently was surprised to find a nearly four-foot alligator approaching him and his dog from some bushes. The incident happened Thursday evening (October 20), but it took animal control...
What Would You Do? Wild Animals Want to Shop in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you are walking through Walmart, Target, or Costco and a deer or a wild animal comes rushing into the store? Do you run and hide? Do you help? Do you pull out your gun and contemplate taking it down? Do you go about your business and let others deal with it and hope it never comes near you? Do you pull out your phone and record it? It would be a rare and unique situation, so how would you react and what would you do?
What Will the Weather be Like in Southern Idaho Over Halloween Weekend?
We’ve already had a light dusting of snow in Twin Falls this week and that has some people concerned about what season Mother Nature will be dressing up as for Halloween. Halloween is on a Monday this year and that means the entire weekend will be filled with various Halloween-themed events around the Magic Valley. There are trunk-or-treat activities planned at many businesses and churches and many of them aren’t even waiting for Halloween weekend to roll around. Whether you plan to go out on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, or Monday the weather forecast is pretty much the same each day.
Idaho Alligator Recipes (Just in Case You’re Hungry When Dog Walking)
I started thinking about this because you could consider an alligator on the loose in Idaho an invasive species. They probably haven’t been native here since the Pleistocene. Some are raised in a farm setting in the southern part of the state. They go dormant during colder weather because they’re cold-blooded creatures.
Idaho Is Perceived By Some As Not Being Witch-Friendly
When many people think of witches, they think of women dancing naked around fires and tieing stick figures to tree limbs. Whether we're talking about a coven-less worshipper of Wicca or some paganistic discipline or an individual who takes part in a practicing group steeped in a religion other people find to be simply folklore, those who identify as witches take their lifestyle very seriously.
An Idaho Town That is Strangely Listed as a Great Place to Visit in Winter
House Beautiful issued a list of 40 towns and cities the writers believe you would enjoy visiting in winter. One is a small town where I used to live and I was surprised because I’ve actually visited another dozen. Even one place is listed in Idaho. Did the Chamber of Commerce in that city offer a bribe? Because if I was compiling a list of the best winter towns only in Idaho, it wouldn’t be near the top of my list.
A Waste Or Funny Prank, Twin Falls Teens Throw Fish At Random Homes
I have to admit, when I first heard about this, I laughed. There have been reports of some teenagers driving around area neighborhoods throwing fish at homes and in the streets. Trout to be exact. A friend of mine is actually one of these people who have been "trouted". He...
Arizona Man Arraigned in Minidoka County on Murder Charge
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arizona man charged with murder along with his brother for the death of a Heyburn man was arraigned in Minidoka County last week. According to court documents, charges of first degree murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and failure to notify of a death were filed against Klee Lee Morrison in early February. He was just arraigned via video in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on October 19. His brother, Kalob Morrison is also facing a first degree murder charge, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify of a death, and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges step from the death of Julio Caesar Lopez whose body was found inside his burned out SUV in a rural part of Lincoln County in January. According to charging documents in Kalob's case, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office detectives used information from a GPS ankle tracker on Lopez's body, multiple home security camera footage, and credit card information to build a case to charge the two brothers for the alleged murder. Investigators allege Lopez was beat to death with a sledge hammer, shot in the head, and burned. Klee Morrison has been in custody on other charges in Arizona and Southern Utah, according to www.stgeorgeutah.com Kalob's trial had been set for earlier this month but was vacated after he waived his right to a speedy trial. According to court documents, Klee filed a motion to dismiss his case back in August unsuccessfully.
Why Trick or Treating is Still Safe in the Magic Valley in 2022
Trick or Treating is a tradition and something most kids look forward to every Halloween. While some families are against it for religious reasons, candy reasons, or safety reasons, more often than not kids dress up and enjoy the holiday and the sugar high that follows. Times have changed recently and going door to door isn't as common as it once was. Trunk or Treats are the new thing and allow families to safely celebrate the holiday, but despite the concerns, trick or treating door-to-door is still safe in 2022, despite what many may think.
Four Injured in Crash on Interstate Near Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Four people were hospitalized Wednesday evening from a three-vehicle crash west of Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck headed west went through the median and overturned in the eastbound lanes at just before 9 p.m. The truck was then hit by a Nissan car driven by a 57-year-old woman from Gooding. ISP said the Nissan was then hit by a 2023 Freightliner semi. The driver of the Nissan and the 32-year-old woman driving the 2012 truck had to be flown to hospitals. The driver of the 2023 truck, a 33-year-old man from Pensacola, Florida, and a juvenile passenger in the 2012 truck were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for more than five hours.
RECALL: Pain Product Available At Idaho Walmarts Linked To Burns
A voluntary recall has been issued by the manufacturer of a pain product that is available for ordering through Idaho Walmarts and on Amazon due to reports of injuries from burns, shocks, and sparking. Body pain is something a large number of people experience on a daily basis. Common treatments...
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0