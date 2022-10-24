Read full article on original website
Gusty winds Tuesday evening following back edge of the rain
A steady rain continues to fall Tuesday evening across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, but the back edge of the rain is now lifting into southern Whiteside and Lee counties. Skies are dry in central Illinois, but additional moisture and rain will continue to lift north through the late evening. The rain is expected to last through the overnight, coming to an end before sunrise Wednesday.
Elongated Dry Spell Follows Tuesday’s Rainfall
Yesterday’s rainfall was welcomed with open arms given the fact that a portion of the Stateline is now reporting abnormally dry conditions. Overall, rainfall totals for most of our local airports landed in the .25″-.75″ range, with DeKalb coming in with the highest total of .81″. While a few showers did linger into the early hours of Wednesday, this event looks to fully come to a close before sunrise, with an elongated dry spell to follow.
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
Fire damages Rockford’s Capri Restaurant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Downtown Rockford’s Capri Restaurant caught fire Thursday afternoon, prompting a quick response from firefighters. The Capri Restaurant, at 313 E. State Street, is a self-described “old school Italian” restaurant that has been a staple of Rockford’s downtown since 1963. Officials said the employees were preparing to open the restaurant around 4 […]
Rockford's 'Festival of Lights' set for 33rd year
Rockford's "Festival of Lights" is returning this holiday season. Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ set for 33rd year. Rockford's "Festival of Lights" is returning this holiday season. Study: Kids’ dentist visits down, cavities up in …. A new report shows that the number of children with tooth...
Illinois approves ComEd rate increase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 17th Judicial Circuit Family Violence coordination Council(FVCC) held their final event of Domestic Violence awareness month on Thursday. The Shining a Light on Domestic Violence Event. The Rockford community is bringing awareness to domestic violence.
Hononegah claims regional volleyball championship at Jefferson
Halloween: How to burn candy calories fast
Halloween is just a few days away, and that means kids from across the Stateline will be trick-or-treating, in search of their favorite candy. Halloween is just a few days away, and that means kids from across the Stateline will be trick-or-treating, in search of their favorite candy. Fire causes...
Coroner IDs victim of Cherry Valley crash
Starting Jan. 1, Illinois homes must have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm
(WTVO) — October is “National Fire Prevention Month,” and the Rockford Fire Department is using the time to remind residents about a new law that affects a critical piece of home safety equipment. Illinois home smoke alarms must be equipped with 10-year sealed batteries starting January 1. Rockford residents can get an alarm installed for […]
Stateline’s Best Pizza winner is announced for Spirit Day
You’ve all voted, and we’ve finally found the Stateline’s Best Pizza winner. Our winner is…Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside! Gino and Joe Galluzzo are with us to celebrate their win with some pizza and Blood red sangrias. You can check out the recipe for this spooky cocktail on our Facebook page and make sure to check out Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside!
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois
Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
Rockford holding Day of the Dead celebration
A local community will take the time this weekend to honor loved ones who have passed, and everyone is invited. A local community will take the time this weekend to honor loved ones who have passed, and everyone is invited. Study: Kids’ dentist visits down, cavities up in …
Thieves steal 700 gallons of diesel fuel in DeKalb County
Police are searching for suspects after 700 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a fuel tank in Shabbona. Thieves steal 700 gallons of diesel fuel in DeKalb …. Police are searching for suspects after 700 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a fuel tank in Shabbona. Study: Kids’...
YMCA to transform Rockford church into youth center to deter crime
The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd has worship services on Sundays, but during the week, it serves as a youth center for the YMCA, in an effort to keep 75 students off the streets after school. YMCA to transform Rockford church into youth center …. The Lutheran Church of...
The Rockford community is bringing awareness to domestic violence.
Illinois Report Card shows Rockford students suffered academic slide
Standardized test results have taken a hit following the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rockford schools have been heavily impacted academically, according to new data released by the Illinois State Board of Education. Illinois Report Card shows Rockford students suffered …. Standardized test results have taken a hit following the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Rockford group holds robotic open house
A local team of students do not use their athletic abilities to compete; They use their minds. A local team of students do not use their athletic abilities to compete; They use their minds. Halloween: How to burn candy calories fast. Halloween is just a few days away, and that...
