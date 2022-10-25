Read full article on original website
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
17-Year-Old Longview, Texas Student Arrested for Threatening School
A scary situation was avoided earlier this week in Longview, Texas. School shootings are nothing to joke about and should not be taken lightly. Even the threat of such an action needs to be taken seriously. It doesn't matter if its a passing conversation or if the threat is made on social media out of frustration, making even the slightest hint at such an action will get someone in serious trouble. That's what happened at Longview LEAD Academy earlier this week.
KLTV
Bullard house hit by gunshots
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
KLTV
2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects charged with a May shooting death in Tyler were in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Friday. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn are charged with capital murder in connection with the May 13, 2021 shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
Police: Shooting victim drove himself to hospital, leading to suspects arrest
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police arrested Marshall resident, Demon Bray on Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting investigation. Marshall Police officers were called to the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North in reference to a shooting. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired […]
Police Ask for Help from Public in Identifying Alleged Thief in Tyler, TX
Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post on their public Facebook page asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying a woman suspected of alleged theft at a business in the Tyler area. Do you recognize this person?. According to the post shared by the police department in...
inforney.com
Tyler police: Tyler man killed on Troup Highway
Tyler Police announced Tuesday they are investigating the early morning death of Caleb Roach, a 46-year-old Tyler man. According to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers responded to the 3700 block of Troup Highway just after midnight, to reports of a pedestrian struck in the roadway. Witnesses said...
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Tyler on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officials said Caleb Roach, 46, was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Troup Highway around 12:13 a.m. Officials said he […]
KLTV
Tyler PD seeking information on teenager who ran away from CPS in 2020
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have issued a missing person’s notice for a 17-year-old female. Evie Camacho has not been seen since January 2020. She was in CPS custody at that time, when she ran away. Police say she may be in the company of her biological mother,...
Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
KLTV
Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “I was like, man, that’s crazy....
KSLA
Woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is now in custody after being involved in a standoff with law enforcement for hours. The standoff ended with the woman being taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. It started not long before noon on Wednesday,...
Area deemed safe after hazmat incident shuts down roads in Gregg County, causes evacuation
UPDATE: The evacuation order has been lifted, and officials said the area has been deemed safe. GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The area of Johnny Clark Road and Highway 322 is site on active hazmat incident on Thursday morning in Gregg County, according to officials. The sheriff’s office said the area is being evacuated as […]
KLTV
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the...
‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
KTBS
Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
6 injured including baby after truck crashes into Flint home, officials say
FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Six people are injured after a truck crashed into a Flint home on Walnut Hill and Oak Trail Drive after a two-vehicle collision, according to officials. Officials said among the injured was a 7-month-old infant who was life-flighted to a Shreveport hospital. The mother and a 10-year-old child were also in […]
