Longview, TX

107-3 KISS-FM

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

17-Year-Old Longview, Texas Student Arrested for Threatening School

A scary situation was avoided earlier this week in Longview, Texas. School shootings are nothing to joke about and should not be taken lightly. Even the threat of such an action needs to be taken seriously. It doesn't matter if its a passing conversation or if the threat is made on social media out of frustration, making even the slightest hint at such an action will get someone in serious trouble. That's what happened at Longview LEAD Academy earlier this week.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects charged with a May shooting death in Tyler were in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Friday. Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn are charged with capital murder in connection with the May 13, 2021 shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Tyler police: Tyler man killed on Troup Highway

Tyler Police announced Tuesday they are investigating the early morning death of Caleb Roach, a 46-year-old Tyler man. According to Tyler PD Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, officers responded to the 3700 block of Troup Highway just after midnight, to reports of a pedestrian struck in the roadway. Witnesses said...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “I was like, man, that’s crazy....
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Woman taken into custody after hours-long standoff

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is now in custody after being involved in a standoff with law enforcement for hours. The standoff ended with the woman being taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. It started not long before noon on Wednesday,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report victim from a shooting Saturday on N. Broadway died as a result of gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Cornelius Tims, 43, of Tyler. Saturday at around 2:47 p.m. Tyler police responded to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave. where the...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Shreveport woman convicted of vehicular homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who caused a three-vehicle accident while intoxicated, killing a driver from south Louisiana, was convicted Tuesday in Caddo District Court. The three-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Chris Victory's courtroom unanimously found Angella Marshall, 43, guilty as charged of vehicular homicide. Marshall caused a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

