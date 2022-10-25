Read full article on original website
Sprint & Lunch @ The School?
It's true! Halloween The Spooky Sprint & Community Brunch will be happening THIS Saturday, down in Valier. The "Sprint begins Saturday morning at 10:30, at the Stone School Inn, with best dressed prizes along with FREE food & FUN for everyone. Why not "sprint" on down to Valier-Town on this Saturday morn...
Chester’s Got Talent Too
The Liberty County Talent Show's coming up on Saturday night, November 12th, at 7 o'clock at the CJI Auditorium. Tickets will be $20 for adults, $15 in advance, & $10 for kids, $7, if bought in advance. There'll be a silent auction at 6:30. Registration is DUE by this coming Tuesday, the 1st of November. To register, & to purchase tickets, please visit www.libertycountycc.com/talent. Don't worry about a thing, all the performers will be receiving Liberty County Chamber Bucks as "thank you." That'll even be more fun than trying to outguess our KSEN Predictor!
Clean & Sober In Cut Bank
The 1st Annual Halloween Social Sobriety Dance is set for THIS Saturday night in Cut Bank. All the Halloween FUN starts at 7, at the Cut Bank Civic Center. There'll be some cool contests as well as door prizes, snacks & beverages. Saturday's night dance is an alcohol & drug free event. The cover charge is only 1 can of nonperishable food...IF you can, if not, don't worry about a thing, simply come on over & have some clean & sober fun...
Karaoke Comes To The Grand
The Chester Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Karaoke Night this Saturday night. Karaoke will kick off at 9:30, & the Halloween hootin', hollerin' singin' FUN will run all the way until 2 o'clock in the morning! It goes without saying, but I'm the Puff Man, & I'll say it anyway..."Costumes are ENCOURAGED!" "ME?" I'm already practicing for the Grand on Saturday night, check out my picture at the top of this blog...
Shelby Cafeteria’s SPOOKY
Shelby Home & School will hosting SPOOKY Science Night this Monday night from 5:30, to 7:30, over at our Shelby Elementary Cafeteria. The Halloween FUN doesn't stop for our Shelby kids...there's Trick or Treat out at the haunted house after school on Monday. Let's go "Halloweenin'!
Browning rancher is ready for Grizzly Bears to be de-listed
Joe Kipp is a rancher in the Browning area and he also sits in the MT Livestock Loss Board. Grizzly Bears are a constant topic of conversation in Montana with ranchers. The topic is now becoming more common with parents and grandparents who fear for the safety of there kids. I appreciate Joe taking the time for the interview. The audio version of the interview can be found at the bottom of the story.
Quilting FUN “Triangle Style”
The Triangle Quilt Squares will have their meeting this evening (Tuesday,) & it promises to be a lively one with quilts in tonight's spotlight. The Squares meeting will begin at 6:30, over at our Shelby Senior Center. I submit, with fall weather here, & another COLD Montana winter on the way, one can never have enough quilts...BTW, check out the latest Farmers Almanac for a preview of this season's Montana winter weather, or simply cut to the chase & tune into Gary Goodan for the real scoop on the weather...and then some...
Shelby Fairgrounds HAUNTED!
Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce Haunted House will be up & running the next two weekends out at the fairgrounds. The haunted house doors will open at 6:30, THIS Friday, & Saturday, 10/21-22, & NEXT weekend too, Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday, 10/28-10/30. Be SCARED but don't worry about a thing, it's $5, per tour, & $15, for adults all night, & $10, all night for students & seniors.
The BIG One’s @ St. Margaret
The drawing for St. Margaret Church Fall Raffle over in Cut Bank's coming up the last Sunday of this month on the 30th. It's $5 per ticket, $$25 for 6 tickets. There's numerous prizes up for grabs from quilts to CASH! For more information, or to purchase your tickets, please visit with St. Margaret parishioner Amy.
More POWER To You From MRE
The Annual Meeting of Members of Marias River Electric Cooperative is coming up NEXT Friday night, the 28th, over at the Shelby High School. Don't worry about a thing...our local 4-H clubs will be serving up the buffet dinner, & there'll be plenty of activity with various educational booths set up at the high school. High school seniors can enter at registration for 1 of 2, $500, scholarships to be drawn during NEXT Friday night's meeting. They'll leave the lights on for you too...
GOOD News On The Flu Vax
The Pondera Health Department's giving out flu shots EVERY Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, from 10, until 5, down at the Conrad Senior Center. With this season's cold & flu numbers already rolling in, NOW is a real good time to keep yourself protected & safe...
SBY Brings On BBQ & Cards
Our Shelby Senior Center's throwing a BBQ Card Party tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon over at the center. The BBQ kicks off at noon with the card FUN starting at 1. Cards? You name it...pinochle, pitch & whist. It's $2 per person, & why not bring along a salad or dessert to your friends & good neighbors...
They’re Selling Pumpkins For A Quarter!
That's right, 25 cents a pound! The Hillside Colony's continuing to have their fresh vegetables, pickled vegetables, & PUMPKINS available down at Shelby Floral through the end of October, now that the Farmers Market is done for the season. They'll selling those pumpkins for a quarter a pound until they're sold out! I'm going to grab a couple myself, throw them in the freezer, & I'll be ready & set to go for NEXT Halloween.
Conrad Makes A Clean Sweep
Fall alley cleanup is under way this week for properties within the Conrad city limits. Don't worry about a thing, but LARGE household appliances require a discard permit, & will NOT be picked up without the permit. Likewise for demo materials, toxic & hazardous materials, branches BIGGER than 4 inches around & 4 feet long. They will NOT be picked up! For a permit or more information, please stop by Conrad City Hall on South Main, or call 271 3623. I always like to say, "A new broom sweeps clean."
FIRE! Benefit For Devries Family
There will be a benefit for the Devries family NEXT Saturday, the 29th. Riley, Sara & family lost EVERYTHING, their home & their belongings in a wildfire north of Conrad, lst month. The benefit kicks off Saturday afternoon, the 29th, at 4, out at the Pondera Golf Club. The chili & cinnamon roll dinner's a FREE will donation, & they have a silent & LIVE auction planned too.
GO Little Coyotes!
Little Coyote Cheer Camp's underway in Shelby. "Camp" runs this afternoon (Tuesday) & on Thursday afternoon from 3:34, to 5:30, for K-6, over at the Shelby Elementary cafeteria. Those participating will perform at half time at the Shelby/Fort Benton game this Friday night. By the way, KSEN AM 1150, will broadcast the game Friday night at 7. For more information on Little Coyote Cheer Camp, please call 868 6785.
Valier Volunteers VOLUNTEER!
The Valier Volunteers will be hosting a communitywide blood drive with the American Red Cross coming up on Monday, on the 24th.The drive will run from noon until 6, at the Valier Civic Center. For more information, or to make an appointment to donate the "Gift of Live," please call 800 RED CROSS, or you can sign up on line at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Valier, or you can call Kathy Dean at 279 3337, if you need some help in making an appointment.
Conrad Reduces The “STIGMA!”
A Mental Health Awareness Walk is planned for the Conrad community NEXT Thursday, the 27th. The walk will go from 6:30, to 8 o'clock, & will commence at the beginning of the Conrad pathway on the corner of Virginia & Avenue C. Don't worry about a thing...there's NO entry fee for this family friendly event. Come on out & help support the efforts to reduce the stigma of mental health issues & concerns in Conrad. Questions? Feel free to call 450 1685.
Harvest Dinner “Chester Style”
Our Savior's Lutheran Church over in Chester, is putting on their Annual Harvest Dinner this Sunday. Starting at 11:30, there'll be turkey & ham on the platters along with a salad bar & even pies too! It's a Harvest Dinner with ALL the trimmings! Don't worry about a thing, it's a freewill offering...
Shelby’s Is Only A Week Away!
Trunk or Treat's on the way NEXT Monday night, Halloween Eve, over at the Shelby First Baptist Church. Trunk or Treat's going to run from 6, to 8, & it's going to be GREAT!. Don't worry about a thing...for more information AND directions, go to fbcshelbymt.com/trunk-or-treat.
