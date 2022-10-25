ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
click orlando

Rain drenches parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Buckets of rain pour on Central Florida causing flooding on roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy rain fell on Central Florida overnight, causing some streets to be flooded. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says between 3-5" of rain came down in the Orlando metro area. "While this burst early likely won't influence local river levels, we are seeing areas...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Chances of development increases for 2 disturbances in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that have increased odds of developing. The first is a trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward to the southwestern Atlantic. As of Thursday morning, chances of developing are at 40% over the next five days and a subtropical depression could form while the system initially moves northward and then meanders to the west or southwest of Bermuda.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Chances increase for late-season development

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a much-needed break in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are stirring once again. As of Thursday, there were two disturbances highlighted for development. One disturbance is located between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. The disturbance is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. This...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
SANFORD, FL
Bay News 9

Parking while disabled: Searching for a spot in downtown Orlando

For Jackie Gonzalez, driving to work can present a stressful conundrum because she has a hard time finding parking that works for her. Jackie Gonzalez says it difficult to find disabled parking spots in downtown Orlando, where she works. According to the Orlando officials, there are 1,265 metered parking spaces...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hiker last seen in Orlando Wetlands Park found safe

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a man last seen hiking in Orlando Wetlands Park Tuesday and reported missing has been found safe. Deputies say Kyle Cruz was last seen at the park on Wheeler Road on Tuesday around 12:29 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten...
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?

We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
DADE CITY, FL
Bay News 9

Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle club escorts monument to Lakeland

LAKELAND — A historical monument, dedicated to soldiers in the 9th and 10th Calvary of the U.S. Army, made its way to Lakeland Tuesday. The statue traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida and Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle clubs from across the nation escorted the monument to its final destination. “We got...
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
ORLANDO, FL
thrillgeek.com

White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando

Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
ORLANDO, FL

