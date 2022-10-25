Read full article on original website
click orlando
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
fox35orlando.com
Buckets of rain pour on Central Florida causing flooding on roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Heavy rain fell on Central Florida overnight, causing some streets to be flooded. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says between 3-5" of rain came down in the Orlando metro area. "While this burst early likely won't influence local river levels, we are seeing areas...
Streets flooded in Winter Park after heavy rain Friday morning
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Several streets in Winter Park were flooded after early morning storms on Friday. Streets in and around North Denning Drive were flooded after the rain moved through the area. Strong storms impacted parts of Orange County, including Winter Park for hours. Read: Florida doesn’t protect...
fox35orlando.com
Chances of development increases for 2 disturbances in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that have increased odds of developing. The first is a trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward to the southwestern Atlantic. As of Thursday morning, chances of developing are at 40% over the next five days and a subtropical depression could form while the system initially moves northward and then meanders to the west or southwest of Bermuda.
Back to normal after early morning storms flood streets in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The road has cleared of floodwater, after some drivers in Central Florida were dealing with flooded streets early Friday. Channel 9 saw major flooding at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Princeton Street in Orlando. One driver, Brandon Campos, said that water levels were...
Central Florida Expressway Authority to hold public meeting on SR 429 improvements
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority is inviting the public to attend an informational meeting on a proposal for a new interchange near southwest Apopka. The proposed interchange would connect Binion Road to State Road 429 in an effort to provide better access to drivers. >>>...
fox35orlando.com
Brightline to begin testing train at higher speeds in Central Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brightline will begin testing its trains at higher speeds through northern Brevard County this weekend in preparation for its opening to Orlando, officials said in a news release. The area will see trains travel at 79 mph this month, but the speed will increase to 110...
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Chances increase for late-season development
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a much-needed break in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are stirring once again. As of Thursday, there were two disturbances highlighted for development. One disturbance is located between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. The disturbance is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. This...
click orlando
Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
New Developments: Lakoona Beach coming soon to the Melbourne area
MELBOURNE, Fla. — More than 56 acres of land will be transformed into a multiuse development with residential apartments, shops and more. Co-chairman and founder of Adelon Capital Jonathan Cohen said the property will be built around crystal lagoons, which are artificial lagoons with artificial beaches. The property is...
Bay News 9
Parking while disabled: Searching for a spot in downtown Orlando
For Jackie Gonzalez, driving to work can present a stressful conundrum because she has a hard time finding parking that works for her. Jackie Gonzalez says it difficult to find disabled parking spots in downtown Orlando, where she works. According to the Orlando officials, there are 1,265 metered parking spaces...
wqcs.org
VIDEO: Brightline to Begin 79 MPH Speed Testing on Saturday in Northern Brevard County
Florida -Wednesday October 26, 2022: In its push to extend high-speed rail service West Palm to Orlando by next year, Brightline has announced that it will begin 79 MPH speed testing for its passenger trains in Northern Brevard County starting this coming Saturday, October 29. This testing phase is known...
Florida doesn’t protect homebuyers and tenants from flooding. Will Ian spark change?
ORLANDO, Fla. — In early 2020, a state senator filed a bill that received no attention, no committee hearing and no chance of passage, but could have given thousands of Floridians a chance to avoid the damage brought by Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
Hiker last seen in Orlando Wetlands Park found safe
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a man last seen hiking in Orlando Wetlands Park Tuesday and reported missing has been found safe. Deputies say Kyle Cruz was last seen at the park on Wheeler Road on Tuesday around 12:29 p.m. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten...
click orlando
Air show taking flight over Orlando Sanford International Airport this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more take to the sky this weekend in Seminole County. The AirDotShowLive Tour returns to Central Florida on Oct. 29-30 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board...
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
Bay News 9
Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle club escorts monument to Lakeland
LAKELAND — A historical monument, dedicated to soldiers in the 9th and 10th Calvary of the U.S. Army, made its way to Lakeland Tuesday. The statue traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida and Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle clubs from across the nation escorted the monument to its final destination. “We got...
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
thrillgeek.com
White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando
Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
