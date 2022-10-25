Read full article on original website
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Bruins, Hurricanes, Flyers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Buffalo Sabres are considering a depth addition to their roster. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand is returning for the Boston Bruins, and is well ahead of schedule. The Carolina Hurricanes are shopping Ethan Bear and it was learned the defenseman requested a trade, plus the Toronto Maple Leafs have reportedly placed Jake Muzzin on LTIR to give themselves options.
4 Observations From Senators’ First 6 Games
After losing their first two games of the season, the Ottawa Senators have turned it on offensively and are undefeated since returning to home ice on Oct. 18. They’ve had convincing wins over the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes, and the Dallas Stars. Six games into the season, there are a few observations to make on the outlook of the 2022-23 season. Here are four that have stood out above the rest.
Canadiens’ Silver-Linings Playbook Starts with Price News
In an ideal world, Carey Price would still be playing in net for the Montreal Canadiens. Even though Price is not retiring officially speaking though, he made it very clear talking to the media earlier this week that his playing career is likely over, going so much as to mention the possibility of winning a Stanley Cup in a different capacity.
5 Takeaways From Islanders 3-0 Win Versus Rangers – 10/26/22
The New York Islanders were desperate to get back into the win column entering Wednesday night’s game. After three losses in a row where they were outscored 12-6, they stepped up against their New York rival. In the only matchup against the New York Rangers at USB Arena this season, the Islanders came away with a decisive 3-0 victory and moved to 3-4 on the season.
5 Penguins Have Been Key to the Season’s Solid Start
The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a solid start to the 2022-23 season, with a 4-2-1 record. With a few new faces in the lineup, there are still some wrinkles to iron out. However, a few members of the team have been early standouts. Here are five players who are off to an impressive start.
Can the Flyers’ Carter Hart Maintain His Hot Start to the Season?
While the city of Philadelphia’s been greasing telephone poles in preparation for the Phillies’ Fall Classic appearance, the Flyers’ pleasantly surprising 4-2-0 start to the season has flown under the radar. Though it’s still rather unlikely the city has to worry about their telephone poles for a Flyers’ Stanley Cup run this spring, Carter Hart may single-handedly keep them in the wild-card conversation if he continues to play at the level he’s been playing at between the pipes thus far.
Canucks’ 7-Game Losing Streak the Result of Poor 3rd Periods
The Vancouver Canucks are winless in seven games, with a major reason being their play in the third period. So far, they have been outscored 15-2 in the third period and have only outshot their opponent twice in the final frame. Something needs to change, and quick. Otherwise, they could be heading for a historically poor season.
3 Flames’ Early Season Trade Targets From the Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks may have a chip on their shoulder after a strong start, but looking at their roster, few expect this early-season production to continue. How long can an underwhelming and banged-up lineup keep winning? Not for long, especially as other teams find their footing. The Calgary Flames are...
4 Takeaways from Oilers’ First Road Win Against Blues – 10/26/22
After starting the NHL season with six consecutive games at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers won their first road outing of 2022-23 on Wednesday (Oct. 26) when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 at Enterprise Center. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a milestone goal, Jesse Puljujarvi got a much-needed goal, and...
Bruins’ Four-Game Road Trip Provides Early Season Challenge
Eight games into the 2022-23 NHL regular season, the biggest surprise team might be the Boston Bruins. Beginning the season with key injuries, they have jumped out to a 7-1-0 record, including going 6-0-0 at the TD Garden. After completing their four-game homestand with a 5-1win over the Detroit Red Wings, they hit the road for a four-game road trip.
Blues October Prospects Report: Alexandrov, Bolduc & Buchinger
This season, the St. Louis Blues prospects report will be a prominent feature for The Hockey Writers, outlining and showcasing their seasons as the year progresses. The franchise boasts a number of well-rounded prospects that may not be the flashy ones that many fans covet, but reliable players that can play in all situations for the team.
3 Potential Vancouver Canucks Trading Partners for Conor Garland
To say the Vancouver Canucks have started off the 2022-23 season poorly would be a major understatement. Coming into the year, there were many who believed they had the potential to be a playoff caliber team. While their blue line was expected to be a weak point, there was reason to believe their offense paired with Thatcher Demko in the pipes would be enough to make up for it. To this point, however, that has been far from the case.
3 Takeaways From Sharks’ Overtime Victory Over Maple Leafs
Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs was a sight for sore eyes for the San Jose Sharks after digging themselves an early season hole. That’s mainly because there were great signs on display Thursday, not the least of which included their top stars stepping up to the challenge. These signs have led to three victories in the last five games, two being against Cup-contending teams. Though a 3-2 record may not seem like a big deal, it’s a far cry from their troubling 0-5 start to the season.
Canucks Hoping Studnicka Can Become NHL Regular After Trade
Thursday, Oct. 27, the Vancouver Canucks announced that they had acquired Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins for Michael DiPietro and the rights to Jonathan Myrenberg. This was the first trade between these two teams since Jan. 17, 2004, when the Canucks traded Jiri Slegr to the Bruins for future considerations. Here is a look at the player involved in the trade.
Oilers’ Early 2022-23 Left Defence Trade Targets
The Edmonton Oilers’ biggest concern early in the 2022-23 season is their play in the defensive zone. It’s not that the forwards are losing coverage or not getting back on the rush, it’s that the defencemen are getting caught out of position and giving up high-danger scoring chances.
Maple Leafs’ Samsonov Making the Most of His Early Opportunity
Strikingly similar to the 2021-22 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten off to an iffy start in 2022-23. While there have been some positive signs, including a recent character win over the Winnipeg Jets, there have also been some eerily familiar concerns. The biggest one being the team’s frustrating tendency to play down to their opponent’s level, seen in a pair of losses to the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes.
Canadiens’ Dreadful Power Play Can Be Fixed by Simplifying It
The Montreal Canadiens have only played seven games, with a record of 3-4-0. While that is a losing record, and it places them 24th in the NHL early in the season, it is what was expected of them as a rebuilding team that had to start the season relying on four rookies to play defense on the blue line.
Kraken Seeing Early Rewards of Burakovsky & Bjorkstrand Additions
Seven games into the regular season, the Seattle Kraken are already seeing the benefit of adding two impact wingers. In adding both Andre Burakovsky and Oliver Bjorkstrand in the offseason, they have addressed a major concern from 2021-22. On and off the scoresheet, both wingers have been making a major...
