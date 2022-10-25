Read full article on original website
No Arrest After Deadly Shooting in Laramie County
Detectives with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting that left a man dead. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says deputies were called to the scene in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road (about three miles east of the TA Travel Center near Burns) at 3:03 p.m. and arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Brrr! Cheyenne Sees Coldest Morning in 6 Months
The mercury in Cheyenne plummeted to a chilly 20 degrees Friday morning -- the coldest morning since April 25, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Several other locations also saw the coldest temps since the spring," the agency said in a Facebook post. Brrrr! It's a cold morning...
‘Be Kind,’ LCSD1 Superintendent Pleads After KKK Picture Turmoil
Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo says the district is working to bring everyone together for a discussion to engage in understanding, recognition, and respect following last week's turmoil surrounding a Ku Klux Klan picture. Crespo says the picture, which depicts a KKK parade from the early...
Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds
With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
When Is The Typical First Snowfall in Cheyenne?
With a few scattered snowflakes being seen in Cheyenne yesterday and again today, we started to wonder--what is the typical date for the first autumn snowfall in Cheyenne?. October 7 is the average first snowfall in Wyoming's Capital City. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. You can read more about Cheyenne's typical first snow here.
Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?
I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
Most Outrageous Yelp Reviews Of Cheyenne Bars
The word "Karen" gets thrown around a lot when you think of customers torturing people working in the food service or customer service industry. We've all seen it. Someone doesn't get their way and they turn into a "Karen". But, if they're not careful, they can turn into an "Atomic Karen" like Stan's dad on South Park. That's a whole different level!
Warming Trend, Nice Fall Weather Expected In Cheyenne, Laramie
After a cool start to the day on Thursday, Cheyenne National Weather Service forecasters are predicting a warming trend for southeast Wyoming with typical fall weather over the next few days. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Here's a look at the forecast for the week ahead! After...
What’s Brewing in Cheyenne’s Halloween Forecast?
While Cheyenne is no stranger to scary Halloween weather, Mother Nature shouldn't be playing any tricks on us this year. "We're expecting temperatures to be slightly warmer than average with dry conditions," the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said Thursday in a Facebook post. "Breezy conditions across the area look...
This Weekend in Laramie: IT’S HALLOWEEN
It's HALLOWEEN! How excited are we? So many many many fun things happening in Laramie this weekend! You won't know which to choose!. Join the American Heritage Center and UW Art Museum for a Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos exhibit. When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: American...
Celebrate Halloween On Ice This Saturday in Laramie
Join Toyota of Laramie and High Altitude Skating this weekend and celebrate Halloween on ice!. Spooky Family Skate Night is the perfect opportunity to introduce kids and adults to ice skating. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, all are welcome to join in on the icy fun!. There...
Boo! Halloween In Cheyenne Is Going To Be Action Packed
Get ready for all the spooky fun and send off spooky season the best way you can. There are so many events happening this weekend that you'll have to take off Monday and Tuesday from work to recover. And probably sit in your Friday The 13th special pajamas. Let's take a look at the spooky and not so spooky events happening this weekend.
Get Your Pup A FREE Photoshoot in Laramie
Halloween isn't only for us humans. Our furry little friends can have some fun too! Our favorite doggie daycare, Elevation Dog Daycare & Pet Resort will be hosting a free Halloween Dog Photoshoot! Or should I say... PAWtoshoot. Get your best friend dressed up and be a model for a...
UWYO Planetarium Finally Reopens And With A Full November Lineup
After the flooding we had in August, causing electrical-related damage to its theater equipment, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium has been closed for almost three months. But good news! The planetarium is now fully operational and will soon resume its regular monthly programming schedule, according to a release.
