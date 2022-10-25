Read full article on original website
How Much Is British PM Liz Truss Worth As She Resigns?
On Oct. 20, British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned her post only six weeks after taking over the job from Boris Johnson. She now has the distinction of serving the shortest reign as PM in British...
After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life
Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
How Rishi Sunak made his wealth
It is a day of historic firsts for Rishi Sunak, who beat Penny Mordaunt in the race to become the new Conservative Party leader and by extension the next prime minister.Mr Sunak will become the UK’s first ever Hindu to hold the highest office in the land after meeting King Charles, who will ask him to form a government.He will also be one of the richest politicians to enter No 10 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times Rich List Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth £730 million.Mr Sunak, the MP for Richmond (Yorkshire), served as...
What Happened with Liz Truss: A Timeline of Her 6 Weeks as U.K. Prime Minister
Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, just 45 days into her tenure as British prime minister, making her the shortest-serving premier in U.K. history British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign just 45 days into her premiership — news that came amid controversy brought on by a failed economic plan that launched the United Kingdom into financial turmoil. Truss' resignation came on the heels of calls to do so from more than a dozen British legislators. So, how did she end up here, and in...
A week before Liz Truss' resignation, King Charles greeted the prime minister by muttering 'Back again? Dear oh dear'
King Charles greeted Liz Truss with an unenthusiastic message at their first weekly audience. "Back again? Dear oh dear," Charles said to Truss just one week before she resigned from her role. She became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, holding her position for 42 days into Charles' reign.
Commons erupts in laughter as Liz Truss avoids questions due to ‘urgent business’
The House of Commons erupted in laughter on Monday afternoon as Penny Mordaunt explained Liz Truss would not be answering questions as she has been “detained on urgent business”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer puts his urgent question to the prime minister, asking if she will make a statement on the replacement of the chancellor of the exchequer during the current economic situation.However, it was Ms Mordaunt standing opposite him at the dispatch box.“With apologies to the leader of the opposition and the house, the PM is detained on urgent business,” she explained.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss confirms Jeremy Hunt as chancellor: ‘He shares my ambitions for our country’Liz Truss 'clinging on' after economic turmoil, Keir Starmer saysFull exchange: Starmer accuses Truss of being ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil
Larry the Cat Has Outlasted Yet Another British Prime Minister at No. 10 Downing Street
As each British prime minister leaves office, Larry the cat consolidates more and more power at No. 10 Downing Street. Larry—who serves as chief mouser to the cabinet office—has now outlasted four prime ministers after arriving at No. 10 in 2011. The latest, Liz Truss, announced her resignation Thursday after just six weeks on the job.
'Liz Truss's resignation was inevitable the moment she walked into Downing Street': Nicola Sturgeon sticks the boot in as she warns, 'the democratic keys for independence are growing with literally every hour that passes'
Nicola Sturgeon has stuck the boot into Liz Truss after she announced her resignation this afternoon, making her the shortest serving Prime Minister in history. The First Minister of Scotland said a general election was a 'democratic imperative' and took aim at the turnover of Prime Ministers during her time in office.
Liz Truss can now claim $128,000 a year for life after serving as PM for just 44 days due to a special U.K. law — but it’s not a wage
For the chaotic 44 days Liz Truss spent in office, she is now eligible to collect an annual £115,000 ($128,000) allowance from the U.K. government for the rest of her life. The money for Truss will come from the country’s Public Duty Costs Allowance scheme, which allows anyone who served as Prime Minister, no matter the duration, to claim the payment to cover the costs arising from their “special position in public life.”
What to Know About Jeremy Hunt—Now Britain's Most Powerful Politician
The U.K.'s new finance minister scrapped almost all of Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax plans, as her premiership looks increasingly shaky.
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
Who could become UK's new PM?
Here are the main contenders confirmed or expected to run to succeed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, after she announced her resignation on Thursday: - Rishi Sunak - Former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak secured the support of the 100 Conservative MPs needed to stand in the contest on Friday and formally announced his candidacy Sunday. An early grassroots favourite to succeed Johnson, the 49-year-old came close to beating Truss to make the final run-off against Sunak in the summer.
Rishi Sunak reverses Truss plan to allow immigration to rise
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has signalled he wants to rein in immigration, in line with the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto commitment to get overall numbers down over the course of the following five years.Mr Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss clashed with home secretary Suella Braverman over proposals to let numbers rise in the hope of boosting economic growth, and the spat is believed to have played a part in Ms Braverman’s dismissal last week.Before her resignation, Ms Truss is thought to have been planning to liberalise work visa rules for hard-to-fill jobs like social care and fruit-picking, as part of...
The Tory MPs who called on Boris Johnson to resign in summer - but now want him back as PM again
It was only a few months ago that Boris Johnson was booted out of No 10 by Tory MPs after a three year premiership punctuated by scandals and poor governance.Yet fast forward to the present day and a bevy of Conservative politicians have backed the former Mayor London to once again take the reins after Liz Truss’s resignation last week prompted a leadership contest.Mr Johnson interrupted his holiday in the Carribbean to race back on Saturday to try and shore up support among backbenchers as he tries to beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to Downing Street.The...
Sunak refuses general election as Starmer mocks PM for losing to Truss ‘who lost to lettuce’ OLD
Rishi Sunak refused Sir Keir Starmer’s demand for an immediate general election, as the Labour leader mocked the new Tory prime minister over his summer leadership defeat to predecessor Liz Truss.Sir Keir questioned Mr Sunak’s mandate to lead as he repeated his call for a snap vote during a feisty first exchange between the party leaders at PMQs on Wednesday.“He got trounced by the former prime minister, who herself got beaten by a lettuce,” the Labour leader told the Commons – referring to the viral campaign which saw Ms Truss fail to stay at No 10 longer than a...
'An absolute disgrace': Public react to Liz Truss's resignation
Members of the public in Knutsford, Cheshire, have made their thoughts known after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader on Thursday, 20 October.Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.Fran Binns, 76, branded the turmoil that ensued on Thursday a "disgrace.""It makes you wonder whether you should vote Conservative again, but I’m delighted to hear that she’s finally gone," she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignation1922 Committee chair Graham Brady confirms rules of Tory leadership contestHistory of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list
Liz Truss in line for £18,000 ‘golden goodbye’ after resignation
Liz Truss would be line for a "golden goodbye" of more than £18,000 if she is forced out of office or resigns under government rules. All government ministers are entitled to a quarter of their annual salary as a lump sum if they quit or leave office – with no minimum qualifying period in office.The rule means that if the prime minister is successfully challenged she will be entitled to the cash, even if Tory MPs swiftly decide that appointing her was a mistake.Conservative MPs are openly calling for the PM to go after just a month in office, with...
Michael Gove back in cabinet just two months after calling time on career
Michael Gove has secured an astonishing return to the cabinet in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle – just two months after calling time on his political career.The most trusted fixer of problem departments in the Tory ranks returns to the job of levelling up secretary, the post Boris Johnson sacked him from in his dying days in office in July.The move comes after the new prime minister stressed his commitment to the troubled levelling up agenda, in sharp contrast to the apparent disinterest of Liz Truss.Jeremy Hunt has been re-appointed as chancellor – in a move certain to reassure the financial...
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns After Just 6 Weeks in Office
Watch: Prominent Figures Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. It's the end of a very short-lived era: Liz Truss is resigning. After just 44 days, the United Kingdom's prime minister has decided to step down. "I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," Truss said in a speech on Oct. 20. "I have therefore spoken to his majesty the king to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party."
