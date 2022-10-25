Read full article on original website
“I wanna be open/ I wanna be honest with you,” Carly Rae Jepsen sings in “Surrender My Heart,” the opening track to her latest album. In the metallic pop extravaganza that is The Loneliest Time, Jepsen delivers honesty in some major moments of vulnerability while simultaneously curating a clubbable sonic atmosphere. Released Oct. 21, Jepsen’s record flickers between the purposeful shallowness of dance pop and profoundly substantial lyricism with practiced grace.
Dua Lipa’s one-off ‘intimate’ Australian show – putting a stadium gig in a theatre
There are not many musical acts for whom a 2,800-capacity gig can be billed as “intimate”, but Dua Lipa is one. In the four years since the English pop star last toured Australia, playing a handful of small headline gigs and supporting Bruno Mars, Lipa has become one of the most pervasive voices in pop: even if you don’t know any of her songs by name, you’ve likely heard her upbeat dancefloor anthems and cheeky songs about bad boyfriends countless times.
White Lotus Season 2 Premiere Recap: An Italian Getaway Hits Rough Waters
HBO’s The White Lotus has invited us to stay for another season, this time at an Italian beach resort — but don’t worry: Rich people have problems there, too. Sunday’s Season 2 premiere begins with vacationer Daphne (Meghann Fahy) taking one last dip in the ocean before she leaves — and bumping up against a corpse bobbing in the ocean. Soon, police are pulling multiple bodies out of the water. Who’s dead, and how did they die? We don’t get to know that yet, of course: We then flash back to a week earlier with the guests arriving in Sicily by...
