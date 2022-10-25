ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NJ.com

Phillies announce World Series roster, make 2 changes from NLCS squad

The Phillies released their 26-man World Series roster on Friday, hours before Game 1 of the World Series. Infielder Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are back on the roster, replacing outfielder Dalton Guthrie and starting pitcher Bailey Falter. Maton was on the Phillies’ roster for the National League Wild...
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: John Smoltz, Ben Verlander predict Astros-Phillies

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX), Ben Verlander and co-host Alex Curry will sit down with FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar on Thursday's live preview episode of "Flippin' Bats" (9 p.m. ET). [Astros'...
NJ.com

Mets make decision on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, report says

Jeremy Hefner is set to run it back with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Hefner, according to sources, is finalizing a new contract with the Mets that will keep him as pitching coach for next season and potentially beyond. Hefner, 36, has spent the last three seasons in the role.”
PITCHER, NY
Camden Chat

Orioles prospect season in review: Connor Norby

As the Orioles’ lengthy rebuild nears its intended goal, the organization has grown more comfortable with pushing its prospects, particularly position players. It became commonplace in 2022 to see talented youngsters play at three different levels. Gunnar Henderson did this on his way to Baltimore, Colton Cowser worked from Aberdeen up to Norfolk, and so did a slightly lower profile player: Connor Norby.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Nationals, Orioles players named Silver Slugger finalists

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Nationals designated hitter Luke Voit landed on the 2022 Silver Slugger finalist list for the first time in his career Thursday. This season, Voit hit .226, with 113 hits, 69 RBI, and 22 homeruns, with an OPS of .710. Voit is one of six finalists for the designated hitter […]
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

On cusp of GM Mike Elias’ fifth year with Orioles, his time in Houston still paying off for Astros

Next month, Mike Elias will enter his fifth calendar year as the Orioles’ executive vice president and general manager. The team he left to take that role, the Houston Astros, has reached the World Series in three of the first four. As a scouting director and assistant general manager for Houston, Elias played a large role in building a foundation of talent that has produced a World Series ...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Ravens kicker roasts Russell Wilson after win

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22, on Thursday Night Football to send Bucs quarterback Tom Brady to the worst start of his career at 3-5. The Ravens were understandably in a good mood following the second win in as many weeks and one that catapulted them to the top of the AFC North standings.
BALTIMORE, MD

