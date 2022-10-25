Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia OT Amarius Mims Exits Matchup vs Florida
Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims has lefted Saturday's contest with what appeared to be a left knee injury. Mims was rolled up on during the fourth quarter during an incomplete pass attempt on a 3rd & 8. Georgia has now lost three players to injury during Saturday's contest. Starting EDGE...
Henry County Daily Herald
The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Georgia vs Florida
It wasn't the prettiest of wins but Georgia captured their eighth win of the season against the Florida Gators by a score of 42-20. They are now 8-0 on the season and continue their flawless season.
Henry County Daily Herald
WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks after Georgia's Win over Florida
Georgia was able to grab the win today against the Florida Gators by a score of 42-20 after a shakey third quarter. With just 10 days to go before the election, former President Barack Obama urged Georgia Democrats Friday to turn out for gubernatorial challenger Stacey Abrams, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and other Democrats down the ballot. Click for more.PHOTOS: Former President Barack Obama travels to Atlanta for midterm election rally.
Henry County Daily Herald
Inside the world of real-life vampires in New Orleans and Atlanta
When Maven Lore was being fitted for his first set of fangs, a switch within him flipped on. "Something just came to the surface and everything felt right for once in my life," he said. "I had this notion that there was more to it than just pointy teeth."
Henry County Daily Herald
New scholarships named for Andrew Young designed to help students continue college educations
ATLANTA — Former Ambassador Andrew Young, students and alumni, state legislators and civil rights leaders gathered on the steps of the Woodruff Library at Atlanta University Center Friday to celebrate the creation of a new scholarship program for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The new $5,000...
Henry County Daily Herald
One Man's Opinion: There oughta be a law
Andre Dickens is the dynamic, results-oriented young mayor of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city and the largest of 15 municipalities in Fulton County, stretching 100 miles from the city of South Fulton and Chattahoochee Hills to Milton and Crabapple. Pat Labat is an experienced law enforcement leader and veteran, serving as Fulton’s sheriff and chief law enforcement officer, also trying to divine a path to help keep the county safer, while humanely treating the detainees and occasional state inmates in the care of his office and detained in the Fulton County Jail, among a myriad of other responsibilities of that office.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge Council gives head nods for online platform to track crime, and create police advisory board
STOCKBRIDGE — Mayor Anthony Ford is impressed with recent efforts by the Stockbridge Police Department to establish an online platform that will help citizens track crime in their areas. During a recent City Council meeting Chief Frank Trammer, with the Stockbridge Police Department, introduced council members to its Citizens...
