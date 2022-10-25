ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia OT Amarius Mims Exits Matchup vs Florida

Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims has lefted Saturday's contest with what appeared to be a left knee injury. Mims was rolled up on during the fourth quarter during an incomplete pass attempt on a 3rd & 8. Georgia has now lost three players to injury during Saturday's contest. Starting EDGE...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Georgia vs Florida

It wasn't the prettiest of wins but Georgia captured their eighth win of the season against the Florida Gators by a score of 42-20. They are now 8-0 on the season and continue their flawless season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Henry County Daily Herald

WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks after Georgia's Win over Florida

Georgia was able to grab the win today against the Florida Gators by a score of 42-20 after a shakey third quarter.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Henry County Daily Herald

One Man's Opinion: There oughta be a law

Andre Dickens is the dynamic, results-oriented young mayor of Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city and the largest of 15 municipalities in Fulton County, stretching 100 miles from the city of South Fulton and Chattahoochee Hills to Milton and Crabapple. Pat Labat is an experienced law enforcement leader and veteran, serving as Fulton’s sheriff and chief law enforcement officer, also trying to divine a path to help keep the county safer, while humanely treating the detainees and occasional state inmates in the care of his office and detained in the Fulton County Jail, among a myriad of other responsibilities of that office.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge Council gives head nods for online platform to track crime, and create police advisory board

STOCKBRIDGE — Mayor Anthony Ford is impressed with recent efforts by the Stockbridge Police Department to establish an online platform that will help citizens track crime in their areas. During a recent City Council meeting Chief Frank Trammer, with the Stockbridge Police Department, introduced council members to its Citizens...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

