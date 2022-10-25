Read full article on original website
Heating oil company warns 'perfect storm' coming this winter unless supplies are replenished
Apple Oil president Sam Livieri said the cost of heating oil, which he estimated is 40% higher than 2021, is "detrimental" to the elderly and those on fixed incomes.
California's tomato farmers are getting squeezed by water crisis as growing costs continues to rise
Take a summertime drive on Interstate 5 through the heart of the Golden State and it is nearly impossible to miss the truckloads of tomatoes being hauled straight from harvest to production. This year, however, fewer tomatoes were grown as rising interest rates, inflation and the crushing drought squeezed farmers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Seasonal awareness helps prevent deer-car collisions
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Why is fall the time of year that you need to be more vigilant while driving? Because it is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Motorists should be alert and pay close attention to roadsides as...
Lawmakers discuss possible acequia disaster relief fund to help farmers around the HPCC burn scar
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Farmers and ranchers impacted by the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire say they are in a crisis after a majority of acequias around the burn scar stopped flowing. They say this is devastating to their future as they try to get back on their feet after the fire. Paula Garcia lives […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Testing reveals PFAS chemicals in West Branch of Susquehanna River
Reprinted from Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper. Elevated levels of certain PFAS compounds were found in the Williamsport area of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River as part of a groundbreaking new analysis of American waterways released today (Oct. 18, 2022). The study sounds the alarm on a PFAS pollution emergency via the report titled Invisible, Unbreakable, Unnatural: PFAS Contamination of U.S. Surface Waters.
agupdate.com
Consider anhydrous safety now
Many farmers and applicators will soon apply anhydrous ammonia after harvest. Even with a rush against time and the weather, safety should never be compromised. Recent accidents involving anhydrous ammonia have proven how dangerous and deadly the chemical can be when not handled properly. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is...
Solved! Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Wildfires?
Q: Over the past few years, the region around my home has seen more and more wildfires. I’m starting to worry my house could be at risk. If a wildfire damages my home, does homeowners insurance cover wildfires?. A: Living in an area with wildfire activity can make homeowners...
