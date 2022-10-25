ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KPVI Newschannel 6

Seasonal awareness helps prevent deer-car collisions

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Why is fall the time of year that you need to be more vigilant while driving? Because it is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Motorists should be alert and pay close attention to roadsides as...
GEORGIA STATE
Testing reveals PFAS chemicals in West Branch of Susquehanna River

Reprinted from Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper. Elevated levels of certain PFAS compounds were found in the Williamsport area of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River as part of a groundbreaking new analysis of American waterways released today (Oct. 18, 2022). The study sounds the alarm on a PFAS pollution emergency via the report titled Invisible, Unbreakable, Unnatural: PFAS Contamination of U.S. Surface Waters.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
agupdate.com

Consider anhydrous safety now

Many farmers and applicators will soon apply anhydrous ammonia after harvest. Even with a rush against time and the weather, safety should never be compromised. Recent accidents involving anhydrous ammonia have proven how dangerous and deadly the chemical can be when not handled properly. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is...
MINNESOTA STATE
BobVila

Solved! Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Wildfires?

Q: Over the past few years, the region around my home has seen more and more wildfires. I’m starting to worry my house could be at risk. If a wildfire damages my home, does homeowners insurance cover wildfires?. A: Living in an area with wildfire activity can make homeowners...

