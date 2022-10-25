ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

REQUEST AN EMERGENCY BALLOT FOR THE NOVEMBER 8, 2022, GENERAL ELECTION & CITY OF BARTLESVILLE WARD 2, WARD 3 AND WARD 4 ELECTION

Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, and cannot make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, said that state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 24 to vote under special provisions. House said emergency incapacitation is something most voters don’t think about. “Voting is our constitutional right, but life happens. Injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. That’s why it’s important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

October 31 Meeting of Washington County Commissioners Preview

The regular weekly meeting of the Washington County Commissioner to be held at 9:30 am on Monday, October 31 will cover several items regarding funding for programs in the county. In addition to the funding considerations, the Commissioners will address the OSU Extension Agreement between the university and the US Department of Agriculture submitted by Jenifer Harbour, Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

MidAmerica Industrial Parks’ are preparing Oklahoma’s only mega site and Mayes County communities for a major, new employer

PRYOR, Okla. – MidAmerica Industrial Park leadership recently engaged Design Workshop, a land planning, landscape architecture, and urban design firm based in Ashville, N.C. to assist Mayes County communities with regional planning. Six municipalities in Mayes County – Pryor, Chouteau, Salina, Locust Grove, Adair, and Langley – are participating in the community-based and community-led strategic planning initiative.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
Ponca City News

Fox statues arrive in Ponca City

The City Arts organization received 25 fox statues in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 26. These statues were manufactured in the USA by a Nebraska-based company called Icon Poly. The statues manufactured from polyurethane resin casting, and are meant to reference the sport of fox hunting that E.W. Marland brought to Oklahoma. The foxes that Marland and others hunted were not indigenous to this…
PONCA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Wesleyan Kiddie College Maintains Top-Level Rating

First Wesleyan Church of Bartlesville is thrilled to announce that Kiddie College will become a 5-star child-care center effective 1/1/2023!. Being a 5-Star rated center is now the highest available rating for child-care programs in Oklahoma. Kiddie College was a 3-Star center when the state of Oklahoma utilized a 3-Star system, until this year when the Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS) changed to a new 5-Star system.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Old West Buffalo Days Are Right Around the Corner

We are a week away from some Western activities coming to Osage County. The Old West Buffalo Company will hold Old West Buffalo Days a week from Friday (November 4) and Saturday (November 5) at its company grounds off Highway 60 about five miles west of Pawhuska. Neal Fisher with...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Sapulpa’s TeePee Drive-In Reopening For Halloween Events

The historic TeePee Drive-In Theater on Route 66 in Sapulpa is giving the public a sneak peek of what it could be like once it is open in the spring. The theater is having a movie party this Friday and Saturday only, offering people some family-friendly Halloween fun. The Tee...
SAPULPA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: homicide investigation, county attorney allegations

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Broken Arrow Police Department confirm they are investigating a house fire where eight people are dead in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave. They are now calling it a Homicide Investigation. This is a developing story. If you would like to read more about it, click here.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Coffeyville Fire battle weekend blazes fueled by winds

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Coffeyville Fire Dept release details regarding two structure fires this past weekend that were fueled in part by the high winds. “7th & Pine and Penn St. Both fires were large in scale and suffered significant damage due primarily to the extreme high winds.” — CFD No residents or firefighters were injured. These units served as mutual...
COFFEYVILLE, KS

