Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
REQUEST AN EMERGENCY BALLOT FOR THE NOVEMBER 8, 2022, GENERAL ELECTION & CITY OF BARTLESVILLE WARD 2, WARD 3 AND WARD 4 ELECTION
Registered voters who become physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, and cannot make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot. Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House, said that state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 24 to vote under special provisions. House said emergency incapacitation is something most voters don’t think about. “Voting is our constitutional right, but life happens. Injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls. That’s why it’s important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency.”
bartlesvilleradio.com
KWON and Phillips 66 Present the Bartlesville City Council Forum Nov. 1st
You're invited attend the Bartlesville City Council Forum featuring the candidates in Wards 2, 3, and 4 on Tuesday, November 1, at 6pm at the Bartlesville City Council Chambers at 401 S. Johnstone in Bartlesville. The forum, presented by KWON and Phillips 66 will be moderated by Tom Davis. You...
bartlesvilleradio.com
October 31 Meeting of Washington County Commissioners Preview
The regular weekly meeting of the Washington County Commissioner to be held at 9:30 am on Monday, October 31 will cover several items regarding funding for programs in the county. In addition to the funding considerations, the Commissioners will address the OSU Extension Agreement between the university and the US Department of Agriculture submitted by Jenifer Harbour, Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development.
news9.com
Thousands Expected To Attend Rock Crawling Event In Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. - A national off-road race is bringing teams from across the country to Disney and Langley this weekend. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had more from Mayes County.
pryorinfopub.com
MidAmerica Industrial Parks’ are preparing Oklahoma’s only mega site and Mayes County communities for a major, new employer
PRYOR, Okla. – MidAmerica Industrial Park leadership recently engaged Design Workshop, a land planning, landscape architecture, and urban design firm based in Ashville, N.C. to assist Mayes County communities with regional planning. Six municipalities in Mayes County – Pryor, Chouteau, Salina, Locust Grove, Adair, and Langley – are participating in the community-based and community-led strategic planning initiative.
Ponca City News
Fox statues arrive in Ponca City
The City Arts organization received 25 fox statues in the morning on Wednesday, Oct. 26. These statues were manufactured in the USA by a Nebraska-based company called Icon Poly. The statues manufactured from polyurethane resin casting, and are meant to reference the sport of fox hunting that E.W. Marland brought to Oklahoma. The foxes that Marland and others hunted were not indigenous to this…
bartlesvilleradio.com
Wesleyan Kiddie College Maintains Top-Level Rating
First Wesleyan Church of Bartlesville is thrilled to announce that Kiddie College will become a 5-star child-care center effective 1/1/2023!. Being a 5-Star rated center is now the highest available rating for child-care programs in Oklahoma. Kiddie College was a 3-Star center when the state of Oklahoma utilized a 3-Star system, until this year when the Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS) changed to a new 5-Star system.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Old West Buffalo Days Are Right Around the Corner
We are a week away from some Western activities coming to Osage County. The Old West Buffalo Company will hold Old West Buffalo Days a week from Friday (November 4) and Saturday (November 5) at its company grounds off Highway 60 about five miles west of Pawhuska. Neal Fisher with...
News On 6
Sapulpa’s TeePee Drive-In Reopening For Halloween Events
The historic TeePee Drive-In Theater on Route 66 in Sapulpa is giving the public a sneak peek of what it could be like once it is open in the spring. The theater is having a movie party this Friday and Saturday only, offering people some family-friendly Halloween fun. The Tee...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: homicide investigation, county attorney allegations
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Broken Arrow Police Department confirm they are investigating a house fire where eight people are dead in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave. They are now calling it a Homicide Investigation. This is a developing story. If you would like to read more about it, click here.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
Fire chief concerned marijuana grow waste is ending up in Keystone Lake
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Keith Buntin is the fire chief for the volunteer department at Station 58 in Pawnee County. He took pictures of what appears to be gloves, cans and other trash partially buried under mulch near Keystone Lake. He says he found the mess while responding to a fire a couple months ago.
Silver Alert issued for missing Claremore woman with dementia
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Claremore woman. The Claremore Police Department issued the alert, asking for the public’s help finding Mary Ann Wilson. Wilson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in Claremore. She drives a silver Kia Spectra with...
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Man escapes Tulsa police custody, drowns in pond
Police told 2 News they responded to an intrusion alarm and the person jumped into a nearby pond. He didn't come back up out of the water.
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
KTUL
Man seen stealing political signs from Tulsa yards as division worsens as election nears
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Divisiveness is leading to the majority of Republicans and Democrats believing that the other party represents a threat that could destroy America as we know it, and there are instances of tempers flaring in Tulsa as some political signs get stolen. Trena Burton has several...
Coffeyville Fire battle weekend blazes fueled by winds
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Coffeyville Fire Dept release details regarding two structure fires this past weekend that were fueled in part by the high winds. “7th & Pine and Penn St. Both fires were large in scale and suffered significant damage due primarily to the extreme high winds.” — CFD No residents or firefighters were injured. These units served as mutual...
Comments / 0