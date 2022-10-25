ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls to Exhibition Win Despite Missing Pieces

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As test runs go, North Carolina had things revving and rolling Friday night, even without being fully assembled. The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels sprinted past Johnson C. Smith, 101-40, in exhibition basketball at the Smith Center, as Caleb Love pumped in 20 points and Armando Bacot grabbed 20 rebounds.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game

North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith

North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Former N.C. A&T basketball team member Kwagi Heath takes over the GHOE tailgate

We like to keep the Aggies posted on former North Carolina A&T State University and today we have a special treat. N.C. A&T's Kwagi Heath was once a member of the North Carolina A&T Aggie basketball program but now he's all over the playing field - including Truist Stadium. A former marketing major who is making the department proud.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Watch: UNC ready to take on Pitt after Bye Week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina is rested up after a bye week and ready for Pitt on Saturday. Did the bye come at a good time? Are the Tar Heels hearing the talk of a possible Coastal Division title? Do the Tar Heel wide receivers pester Drake Maye to look their way? How good is this weeks opponent, Pitt? Heels quarterback Drake Maye lets us know.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC Rewards Hubert Davis With New Contract, Raise

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina didn’t dawdle in rewarding men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis with an enhanced contract and pay raise, after his debut season on the job produced a magical ride to the NCAA championship game. The new deal covers the next six seasons through...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury

The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation's most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils. Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the ...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Women’s Basketball: The anticipated debut of Kayla McPherson

She hasn’t been able to make her UNC women’s basketball debut yet, but when she does, we expect big things from Kayla McPherson. Even before she arrived on campus, the injury bug has derailed Kayla McPherson quite a bit. As a true freshman last season, McPherson was forced...
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

A. Eugene Washington to step down from Duke Health next year

DURHAM, N.C. — Dr. A. Eugene Washington, M.D., chancellor for health affairs at Duke University and president and chief executive officer for the Duke University Health System, announced that he will step down from the roles on June 30, 2023. Beginning in 2015, Washington led a transformation of Duke...
DURHAM, NC

