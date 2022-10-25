Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Related
247Sports
Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls to Exhibition Win Despite Missing Pieces
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As test runs go, North Carolina had things revving and rolling Friday night, even without being fully assembled. The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels sprinted past Johnson C. Smith, 101-40, in exhibition basketball at the Smith Center, as Caleb Love pumped in 20 points and Armando Bacot grabbed 20 rebounds.
247Sports
Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game
North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
ACC Panic Room: Pack erased 18-point deficit, finds QB in win over Hokies
NC State and Virginia Tech put together a beautiful disasterpiece at Carter-Finley, where the Wolfpack managed to avoid an embarrassing primetime loss and found their QB for the rest of the season. Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss a wild one.
247Sports
Former N.C. A&T basketball team member Kwagi Heath takes over the GHOE tailgate
We like to keep the Aggies posted on former North Carolina A&T State University and today we have a special treat. N.C. A&T's Kwagi Heath was once a member of the North Carolina A&T Aggie basketball program but now he's all over the playing field - including Truist Stadium. A former marketing major who is making the department proud.
How to watch or stream NC State vs Virginia Tech ACC college football game Thursday
After an open week, NC State’s final five-game stretch begins at home tonight against struggling Virginia Tech. The Hokies lead the series, 28-18-4, and have won the last five games. The Pack’s last win over Virginia Tech was in 2004.
WBTV
‘It’s an emotional game for me’: Hubert Davis’ special connection leads to UNC scrimmage with Johnson C. Smith
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow, the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls will take the court against one of the most storied college basketball programs not just in North Carolina, but in the entire country. “Our team, we’re ready. We’ve been taking the steps and preparing for this game, and yeah...
cbs17
Watch: UNC ready to take on Pitt after Bye Week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina is rested up after a bye week and ready for Pitt on Saturday. Did the bye come at a good time? Are the Tar Heels hearing the talk of a possible Coastal Division title? Do the Tar Heel wide receivers pester Drake Maye to look their way? How good is this weeks opponent, Pitt? Heels quarterback Drake Maye lets us know.
247Sports
UNC Rewards Hubert Davis With New Contract, Raise
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina didn’t dawdle in rewarding men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis with an enhanced contract and pay raise, after his debut season on the job produced a magical ride to the NCAA championship game. The new deal covers the next six seasons through...
UNC Basketball target Boogie Fland visiting Chapel Hill
The UNC basketball target is one of the nation's best players and a top-15 prospect.
NC State basketball picks up commitment from four-star wing Dennis Parker
Parker, from John Marshall High in Richmond, Virginia, picked the Pack over Oklahoma State and Georgetown.
GHOE Homecoming Wrecker: Campbell hoping to end A&T’s streak
First place is at stake in the Big South as Camels go to North Carolina A&T and Greatest Homecoming On Earth The post GHOE Homecoming Wrecker: Campbell hoping to end A&T’s streak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury
The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation's most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils. Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the ...
Putting a bow on Ned Gonet’s Ravenscroft coaching farewell; Pinecrest makes history
News and notes from around the state include items from East Forsyth, Wake Forest, Pinecrest, Shelby and New Bern. See who the bright spots were this week.
UNC Women’s Basketball: The anticipated debut of Kayla McPherson
She hasn’t been able to make her UNC women’s basketball debut yet, but when she does, we expect big things from Kayla McPherson. Even before she arrived on campus, the injury bug has derailed Kayla McPherson quite a bit. As a true freshman last season, McPherson was forced...
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
Johnston school board apologizes to former Clayton High football coach and principal
School board chair Todd Sutton said former Clayton High football coach Hunter Jenks did nothing wrong and has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
WRAL
A. Eugene Washington to step down from Duke Health next year
DURHAM, N.C. — Dr. A. Eugene Washington, M.D., chancellor for health affairs at Duke University and president and chief executive officer for the Duke University Health System, announced that he will step down from the roles on June 30, 2023. Beginning in 2015, Washington led a transformation of Duke...
Comments / 0