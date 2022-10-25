ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
B102.7

Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
IOWA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa

No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
98.1 KHAK

Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
GLIDDEN, IA
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sasquatch 107.7

A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota

A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Here's when daylight saving time ends in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - With a bill to make daylight savings time permanent stalled in Congress, the practice of changing our clocks every year, twice a year, to "spring forward" or "fall back" is unlikely to end anytime soon. Daylight savings time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
MINNESOTA STATE
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://973kkrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy