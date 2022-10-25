Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Report: Lung cancer continues to be leading cause of cancer deaths in Nevada
Despite years of progress in screening and medical advances, lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of cancer death among Nevadans – and across the U.S. This year it’s estimated that 2,030 Nevadans will have been diagnosed with lung cancer and close to 1,170 people will die of the disease.
2news.com
USPS in northern Nevada Hiring 300 employees for holiday season
Post Offices in Nevada are hiring 300 employees to help with the coming holiday season and beyond. The Postal Service offers competitive wages for pre-career entry level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. Starting pay range is $17 - $20 per hour depending on the position, paid bi-weekly.
2news.com
Nevada Guard maintains solid recruiting numbers despite national recruiting shortage
In the face of a national military recruiting shortage, the Nevada National Guard ranks among the top in the nation among the 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia with a National Guard organization in Soldier and Airmen recruitment, according to recent recruiting data. The Nevada Army National Guard...
2news.com
Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada
A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
2news.com
Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building...
2news.com
Treasurer’s Office returns $600,000 in unclaimed property owed to Nevada Law Enforcement
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced the Treasurer’s Office has worked with the Nevada Police Union to identify more than $600,000 in unclaimed property due to State law enforcement officers. The Treasurer’s Office has proactively identified these funds owed to members of the Nevada Police Union and will work...
2news.com
Winter Outlook
Fall is here but winter is right around the corner. After a couple dry years, Northern Nevada and California could really use a good snow season.
2news.com
Flags Across Nevada to Fly Half-Staff to Honor Las Vegas Officer
Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered flags in Nevada to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on October 28 to honor Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai, who died on October 13. “Officer Thai inspired countless of police officers in Southern Nevada through his mentorship, integrity and leadership...
2news.com
Grant bolsters CHP's focus on sideshows and street racing
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) recently received a federal grant that will support the state’s redoubled efforts to crack down on reckless driving behaviors that continue to wreak havoc throughout the state. Illegal sideshows, takeovers, and street racing remain a major cause of death and injury on California roadways.
2news.com
Texas chief says state police 'did not fail' in Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' state police chief said Thursday that his department “did not fail” Uvalde during the hesitant law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, as a Republican congressman joined angry parents of some of the 19 children killed in the May attack in calling for him to resign.
2news.com
Lake Tahoe bears seeking food for winter
Fall is underway in the Tahoe Basin and Lake Tahoe bears are hungry! Autumn is the time of year when bears enter hyperphagia, a phase they go through when they seek massive amounts of calories before entering their winter dens. It’s important that residents and visitors are aware of this heightened bear activity and that they take steps to prevent bears from accessing human food and garbage.
2news.com
Lake Tahoe prescribed fire operations may continue over next two weeks
Under the coordination of the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team (TFFT), the California Tahoe Conservancy and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District may continue prescribed fire operations over the next two weeks, conditions and weather permitting. Smoke will be present. A map with project details is available for viewing at Tahoe Living With Fire.
2news.com
Hyatt Regency in Lake Tahoe hosts 'Howl-O-Ween' Pet Costume Contest
The Pet Network, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, a panel of judges including the famous Chompers the Corgi, and local residents and their pets dressed in their best Halloween costumes at the “Howl-O-Ween” pet costume contest at the Hyatt Regency in Lake Tahoe Friday. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort,...
