Nevada State

USPS in northern Nevada Hiring 300 employees for holiday season

Post Offices in Nevada are hiring 300 employees to help with the coming holiday season and beyond. The Postal Service offers competitive wages for pre-career entry level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. Starting pay range is $17 - $20 per hour depending on the position, paid bi-weekly.
NEVADA STATE
Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada

A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
NEVADA STATE
Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Winter Outlook

Fall is here but winter is right around the corner. After a couple dry years, Northern Nevada and California could really use a good snow season.
NEVADA STATE
Flags Across Nevada to Fly Half-Staff to Honor Las Vegas Officer

Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered flags in Nevada to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on October 28 to honor Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai, who died on October 13. “Officer Thai inspired countless of police officers in Southern Nevada through his mentorship, integrity and leadership...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Grant bolsters CHP's focus on sideshows and street racing

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) recently received a federal grant that will support the state’s redoubled efforts to crack down on reckless driving behaviors that continue to wreak havoc throughout the state. Illegal sideshows, takeovers, and street racing remain a major cause of death and injury on California roadways.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Texas chief says state police 'did not fail' in Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' state police chief said Thursday that his department “did not fail” Uvalde during the hesitant law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, as a Republican congressman joined angry parents of some of the 19 children killed in the May attack in calling for him to resign.
UVALDE, TX
Lake Tahoe bears seeking food for winter

Fall is underway in the Tahoe Basin and Lake Tahoe bears are hungry! Autumn is the time of year when bears enter hyperphagia, a phase they go through when they seek massive amounts of calories before entering their winter dens. It’s important that residents and visitors are aware of this heightened bear activity and that they take steps to prevent bears from accessing human food and garbage.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Lake Tahoe prescribed fire operations may continue over next two weeks

Under the coordination of the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team (TFFT), the California Tahoe Conservancy and Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District may continue prescribed fire operations over the next two weeks, conditions and weather permitting. Smoke will be present. A map with project details is available for viewing at Tahoe Living With Fire.
Hyatt Regency in Lake Tahoe hosts 'Howl-O-Ween' Pet Costume Contest

The Pet Network, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, a panel of judges including the famous Chompers the Corgi, and local residents and their pets dressed in their best Halloween costumes at the “Howl-O-Ween” pet costume contest at the Hyatt Regency in Lake Tahoe Friday. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort,...

