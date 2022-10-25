Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Activate Brad Marchand; Assign Mike Reilly
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 27, that the team has added forward Brad Marchand to the active roster. Sweeney also announced that the team has assigned defenseman Mike Reilly to Providence. Marchand, 34, recorded 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 70...
NHL
Bruins Acquire Michael DiPietro and Jonathan Myrenberg From Canucks
DiPietro, 23, appeared in 34 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks in 2021-22, compiling a 15-13-4 record with a 2.95 goals against average and .901 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound netminder has also made three career NHL appearances with Vancouver. The Windsor, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
Avalanche Drop 5-4 Loss as Islanders Complete Comeback
The Colorado Avalanche the New York Islanders on Saturday night at UBS Arena. The matchup marked the final contest of a three-game road trip in the Tri-State. The Avalanche are now 4-4-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Evan Rodrigues (2G, 1A) scored twice, including once on the power play,...
NHL
Kings rock special Sugar Skull warmup jerseys
Team celebrates Día de Los Muertos with festive sweaters. The Los Angeles Kings got into the spooky spirit on Saturday. The Kings rocked festive Sugar Skull warmup jerseys before their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles sported the sweaters to celebrate the upcoming Mexican...
NHL
CBJ announce roster moves
Korpisalo activated, assigned to Cleveland (AHL) for conditioning; Blankenburg placed on Injured Reserve. The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Joonas Korpisalo off the Injured/Non-Roster list and loaned the goaltender to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, on a conditioning assignment, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The club also placed defenseman Nick Blankenburg on Injured Reserve retroactive to October 23.
NHL
MTL@STL: Game recap
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens completed an exciting comeback to win their second straight game on the road, beating the Blues 7-4 at the Enterprise Center on Saturday night. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta drew into the lineup and made their season debuts, while Juraj Slafkovsky returned to action after missing three games with an upper-body injury.
NHL
Sabres get pregame high-fives from Okposo's son, Odin
Sometimes you just need a little pregame power-up from Odin himself. Sorry, we're not talking about Thor's father, but Odin Okposo, son of Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo. The little Okposo was giving out pregame high-fives to his dad's teammates ahead of their game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
NHL
RECAP: Montour's late tally lifts Panthers to win over Senators
SUNRISE, Fla. -- This ping could be heard from the parking lot. Blasting a one-timer that went off the post and into the net, Brandon Montour scored what would go on to hold up as the game-winning goal with 3:32 remaining in regulation to lead the Florida Panthers to a thrilling 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
Buchnevich activated from injured reserve
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated forward Pavel Buchnevich from injured reserve. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Josh Leivo to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Buchnevich, 27, has missed the past five games...
NHL
Predators spooked while trying to make Halloween video
The Nashville Predators were tricked into making a silly video. The Predators thought they were making a Halloween video for fans, but really, they were about to be spooked by a blow-up version of their mascot Gnash who stood behind them. Forwards Cody Glass and Yakov Trenin had the biggest...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
NHL
Townies Versus Baymen | FEATURE
In Newfoundland, there are the Baymen and the Townies, tonight with the Avalanche in town, Dawson Mercer and Alex Newhook renew the rivalry. Dawson Mercer is a Baymen. Alex Newhook is a Townie. And don't mix it up, I made that mistake and was promptly corrected. The monikers let you...
NHL
How the Bolts adjust and prepare for west coast trips
When the Tampa Bay Lightning team plane touched down in California on Monday afternoon, the adjustments and preparation for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Kings began immediately. Departing from Tampa at 1 p.m. ET, the team landed in Los Angeles at 3 p.m. PT with the first game of...
NHL
Jets overcome tough first period to beat Kings
"The St. Louis game is one you can win with every night. This one, maybe not so much." Although the 6-4 triumph in Los Angeles may not have been as textbook as the shutout against St. Louis on Monday, the two points in the standings count all the same. And...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
NHL
The Backcheck: Kucherov's late goal secures winning road trip
"If we can come out of this road trip 2-1, we'll be really happy." The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up a six-day, three-game road trip through California on Saturday afternoon with a dramatic 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Over the years, the leadership group and...
NHL
Devils Meet Blue Jackets in Sunday Matinee | PREVIEW
With five wins in their last six games, Devils look to keep rolling with Columbus coming to town. On the heels of an impressive 1-0 win over the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, the Devils look to win their sixth game in their last seven contests when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town.
NHL
Checking in with RJ
Broadcaster Emeritus Rick Jeanneret shares his thoughts on the Sabres' first few games. I am doing some work now for the Sabres that, going forward, will afford me more opportunities to keep in touch with both the team and the fans. I'm looking forward to that. I'm not missing the...
NHL
Devils Shutout Defending Champs | GAME STORY
A Jack Hughes power play goal in the third was the lone goal of the game between the Avs and Devils. Jack Hughes' first power play goal of the season could not have come at a more timely moment. At 2:59 of the third period, Hughes rifled a shot past...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Host Winnipeg Jets in Home Opener
Oct. 28, 2022 | 7:30 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. At long last, the Arizona Coyotes are home. The Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener at Mullett Arena tonight, their first regular season home game since April 29. The team opened its season with six...
