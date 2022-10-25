State Patrol: Jamie Walsh, Wife of State Rep. Jim Walsh, Killed in Crash With Log Truck

Jamie Walsh was southbound on U.S. Highway 101 at mile marker 78 when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a fully loaded log truck at about 10:40 a.m., according to the state patrol.

Jamie M. Walsh, 58, the wife of 19th District state Rep. Jim Walsh, was killed in a crash in Grays Harbor County Monday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Jamie Walsh, of Aberdeen, was southbound on U.S. Highway 101 at mile marker 78 when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a fully loaded log truck at about 10:40 a.m., according to the state patrol.

She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the log truck, Edward S. Reames, 60, of Aberdeen, was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Jamie Walsh’s 2003 Chrysler 300 was totaled in the crash.

Jamie Walsh was an architect, according to previous reporting by The Chronicle. She and Jim Walsh had five children.

Jeff Clemens, of the Chinook Observer, first reported the crash.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Jamie several times over my career including sitting alongside her during a 2018 election night ballot count,” he wrote. “Jamie was a kindhearted sincere woman and genuine, who loved her husband with all her heart and was one of the nicest persons I’ve ever met.”

Update: Jim Walsh has issued the following statement:

Yesterday morning Jamie MacKinnon Walsh was killed in a vehicle collision on U.S. 101 near Cosmopolis Hill, south of Aberdeen.

She was the mother of five children, a licensed architect and my wife of 33 years. We met when we were both 18. She asked me to dance at a college party. She was light, in the deepest sense of that word.

We were able to travel together quite a bit when we were younger. But, by her nature, Jamie liked staying home. About 20 years ago, we bought an old house in Aberdeen that became her main project--both personally and professionally. She was determined to restore it to its 1890s glory. Her children and I will finish what she started.

And we will do that, generally. Our family thanks everyone who's reached out to us with prayers and condolences at this sad time. Rest assured that she would encourage everyone to see the best, the most hopeful, the most graceful parts of life — even through tears.