Outdoor Burn Ban to Be Lifted Tuesday in Unincorporated Lewis County

The sun glows orange through wildfire smoke as it sets behind the Chehalis-Centralia airport last Wednesday evening.

Outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of Lewis County will be permitted again, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

According to a news release from the county, the county commissioners and Lewis County Fire Marshal decided to lift the current burn restrictions after careful review of the current and extended weather forecast.

In the release, Lewis County Fire Marshal Doyle Sanford said current weather conditions have improved allowing outdoor burning, subject to an open burning application and permit.

The Fire Marshal, Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), local fire districts and local fire departments strongly urge all Lewis County residents and property owners to be attentive to the condition of their properties through proactive fire prevention measures, such as the presence of fire-extinguishing equipment and attendance to supervise the fire until the fire has been extinguished.

“Remember, outdoor burning is restricted to only natural vegetation from the burn site. The burning of garbage, paper or other refuse is strictly prohibited at all times,” the release stated.

To obtain an Open Burning Application and Permit, apply online at https://burnpermit.lewiscountywa.gov/ or in-person at the Lewis County Fire Marshal’s office.

The burning of debris in city limits and urban growth areas is prohibited at all times.

Residents should refer to the DNR for restrictions applying to outdoor burning conducted on DNR-protected forestland throughout Washington, which includes state parks, at www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-restrictions.

The burn status will remain in effect until modified or rescinded by the county. A public announcement of any modifications will be released at that time.

To stay informed regarding the current status, call the county’s 24-hour automated information line at 360-740-1133.