Nerf War Held for Toledo Boy, 4, With Terminal Heart Condition

Stetson Sickles, 10, smiles while holding a toy blaster at a Nerf war hosted by Gemini Events at Borst Park in support of his brother Titus, 4, who has a terminal heart condition. Titus was unable to attend after falling ill and spending the night on oxygen at Seattle Children’s Hospital. See more photos at chronline.com.

Dozens of families gathered at Fort Borst Park in Centralia on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. for a Nerf gun fight in honor of Titus Sickles, a 4-year-old Toledo boy.

Titus had a heart transplant at just 12 weeks old, and the transplanted heart is now failing.

His family has created a “Titus’ Live Life List” to celebrate the time he has left. On that list was Saturday’s Nerf war. After being in the hospital over the course of several days prior, Titus was only able to make it to the very end of the event. His four brothers were there to participate.

The family is hosting a spaghetti dinner and silent auction fundraiser for the list on Nov. 5 at the Big Green Barn at 305 Lone Yew Road, Toledo with doors set to open at 4 p.m. and dinner to be served at 5 p.m.

To donate toward the family achieving the goals on Titus’ wishlist, visit GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/39eeaa4d. If possible, the parents said they would prefer donations through Paypal at paypal.me/AndrewSickles or Venmo at @Rena-Sickles because neither platform takes a percentage of the donation as GoFundMe does.

Read more about Titus and his condition here: https://www.chronline.com/stories/toledo-family-creates-wishlist-for-son-4-who-has-a-terminal-heart-condition,300709