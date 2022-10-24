ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, WA

Nerf War Held for Toledo Boy, 4, With Terminal Heart Condition

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WjPP_0imA3f8000
Stetson Sickles, 10, smiles while holding a toy blaster at a Nerf war hosted by Gemini Events at Borst Park in support of his brother Titus, 4, who has a terminal heart condition. Titus was unable to attend after falling ill and spending the night on oxygen at Seattle Children’s Hospital. See more photos at chronline.com.

Dozens of families gathered at Fort Borst Park in Centralia on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. for a Nerf gun fight in honor of Titus Sickles, a 4-year-old Toledo boy.

Titus had a heart transplant at just 12 weeks old, and the transplanted heart is now failing.

His family has created a “Titus’ Live Life List” to celebrate the time he has left. On that list was Saturday’s Nerf war. After being in the hospital over the course of several days prior, Titus was only able to make it to the very end of the event. His four brothers were there to participate.

The family is hosting a spaghetti dinner and silent auction fundraiser for the list on Nov. 5 at the Big Green Barn at 305 Lone Yew Road, Toledo with doors set to open at 4 p.m. and dinner to be served at 5 p.m.

To donate toward the family achieving the goals on Titus’ wishlist, visit GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/39eeaa4d. If possible, the parents said they would prefer donations through Paypal at paypal.me/AndrewSickles or Venmo at @Rena-Sickles because neither platform takes a percentage of the donation as GoFundMe does.

Read more about Titus and his condition here: https://www.chronline.com/stories/toledo-family-creates-wishlist-for-son-4-who-has-a-terminal-heart-condition,300709

kptv.com

2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - People rallied outside of the Clark County Courthouse Wednesday morning to raise awareness about the potential future release of a man convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy...
VANCOUVER, WA
q13fox.com

Man killed in Yelm crash; father and 8-month-old sent to hospital

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed after crossing the centerline Wednesday morning on Yelm Hwy SE. The crash happened at Johnson Road Southeast before 7 a.m. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the 30-year-old was heading west on Yelm Hwy SE when he struck...
YELM, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man charged for burying wife alive near Lacey

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash.- The man suspected of duct taping his wife's wrists and ankles, stabbing her in the chest, and then burying her alive near Lacey has been formally charged. An has now been charged in Thurston County Superior Court with:. Attempted premeditated murder in the 1st degree. Kidnapping in...
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Animal Shelter Has Been at Capacity for Months

One edition of The Chronicle in August 2021 showed a front page photo of a stray kitten standing in a food bowl on a back porch in Chehalis. The gray kitten was named Jax after being adopted by a staff member at the paper. But others of Jax’s generation haven’t had such an opportunity. His birth came during the pet equivalent of the baby boom.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Woman, 77, Lovingly Looks After Long-Lasting Animals

The first time Myrna Loy went to a keg party during young adulthood, it was a celebration of the birthday for a 21-year-old cow. Now 77, Loy, of La Center, is celebrating the final months of a cow even older than that. Her name is La Wheezie Jefferson, or La Wheezie for short, and she’s 22. Perhaps more incredible than the cow’s age though, is this summer, she gave birth to twins.
LA CENTER, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man killed in Yelm Highway collision

A Thurston man died after crossing the center line on Yelm Highway SE and colliding with another vehicle early this morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. In a now-updated Facebook post, the Sheriff said that the 30-year-old man was driving westbound at 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center line near Johnson Road SE, hitting an eastbound vehicle driven by another Thurston man who was with his eight-month-old child.
LACEY, WA
KOMO News

Animal control rescues nearly 7-foot alligator from storage container in Pierce County

LAKEBAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies, along with animal control, rescued a 6' 7" alligator from a property in Lakebay last week. Animal control received a complaint about a person in Lakebay with an alligator. It is illegal to possess an alligator in the State of Washington. Animal control officers visited the property on Thursday and saw the alligator in a small tub inside of a shipping container.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Accident takes life of Aberdeen mother; wife of State Representative

A vehicle vs semi accident outside Cosmopolis resulted in a fatality. This evening the name of the victim was released by the Washington State Patrol. Just before 11am on Monday, an accident occurred on Cosi Hill that took the life of 58-year-old Jamie MacKinnon Walsh of Aberdeen; a mother, former Aberdeen School Board Director, and wife of 19th District Representative Jim Walsh.
ABERDEEN, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
375
Post
532K+
Views
