Olympia, WA

'Greatest Challenge and Greatest Opportunity': Local Radio Station KACS Will Host Telethon This Week

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
KACS / Facebook

There will be a telethon on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 to support the local radio station KACS. Supported by donations from listeners, the family-friendly radio station has struggled under the current economic situation like many other charities, according to a news release from the station.

According to Network Manager Cameron Beierle Sr., the telethon includes both the “greatest challenge, and greatest opportunity” the nonprofit has faced since it began in 1991. The goal of the two-day telethon is to raise over $80,000.

“With the present economic conditions, our expenses have risen along with those of the families we serve, and the listeners who support the network,” Beierle said. “We’ve seen this impact us from both the expense and donation support sides this year.”

KACS has recently received approval from the Federal Communications Commission for a 15-year development plan that includes a permit for the construction of a new tower that will “exponentially expand service and population coverage in South Puget Sound, the Interstate 5 corridor, portions of the Cascade foothills and the Southwest Washington Coast,” according to the release.

KACS currently reaches the Packwood Valley, Willapa Bay, Grays Harbor, the Interstate 5 corridor from the Chehalis Valley into Olympia and the Enumclaw and Puyallup area.

Beierle said KACS is committed to avoiding debt and wants to fund existing operations first before beginning construction on new developments.

“Funding is urgent for both opportunities,” Beierle said. “And we’re deeply grateful to the listeners and area residents who have already helped us grow from one signal in the Chehalis Valley, to the present seven signals covering portions of Western Washington.”

KACS provides many services to the community, including participation in the Emergency Alert System. During the Goat Rocks Fire, the station sent alerts from multiple agencies.

“Our coverage continued hourly for the first few days. We were proud to relay the email and social media messages we received, the phone calls that came in and texts that were sent. Our listeners were quick to make offers for places for people to stay, park RVs, move livestock to, and help with evacuation and transportation. This community building is part of what we believe a local service like ours is meant to be and do,” Beierle said.

Beyond concerts and support for local charities, KACS provides daily free community calendar promotion to local family-centered charities and churches. KACS helps promote food drives, a bed and bedding charity, volunteer recruitment for organizations, donation drives and public events. The station also keeps the public informed about events at public libraries, city hall and in Olympia. No organizations, churches or charities provided on-air services or promotion are billed for their airtime.

KACS’ annual budget totals over $335,000. Most of that funding comes from individual listeners who give regular donations. The station’s autumn “Sharathon” is its primary fundraising event.

“We constantly program with public service and area families in mind, encouraging everyone to support one another,” Beierle said. “Now, when we have need, (we) are asking everyone who wants to share hope and positive service to support us.”

During this year’s Sharathon on Oct. 26 and 27, community members can call 800-447-5227 or go online at KACS.org to donate.

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
