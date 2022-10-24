Local Gala to Support Seattle Children’s Hospital Set for Dec. 2 in Chehalis

FILE PHOTO — Members of the Adaline Coffman Guild pose for a photograph at a past gala.

The Adaline Coffman Guild is a group of volunteers that has been dedicated to raising money in Lewis County for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital since 1940.

In 2021, 705 Lewis County children received care at Seattle Children’s Hospital, incurring over $2 million in costs. Seattle Children’s Hospital does not turn away children, regardless of any circumstances in which they may come to the hospital.

The guild’s annual gala will be held at The Loft on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The Loft is located at 547 NW Pacific Ave. in Chehalis.

There will be dueling piano entertainment, dinner and a hosted bar for $100 a ticket. Corporate sponsorships for a table that will seat eight guests and include associated marketing around the gala will be $1,000. Sponsorship packets are available beginning at $500.

All are invited to attend.

Visit the Adaline Coffman Guild Facebook page or https://bit.ly/3W14SpJ to make a reservation.

For reservations, prospective attendees can also contact Lyndsay Walker at lyndsaylwalker@outlook.com. For sponsorship opportunities, email corenne@tds.net.