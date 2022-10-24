Southwest Washington Mushroom Club Meeting Scheduled for Nov. 1

Fresh picked chanterelle mushrooms

The general public is invited to the Southwest Washington Mushroom Club meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the WSU Extension Office at 17 SW Cascade St. in Chehalis.

The topic of the meeting is identifying mushrooms. Attendees are encouraged to bring mushrooms growing around the area for identification.

Information about the club can be found at http://swmushrooms.org/.

For more information, email admin@swmushrooms.org.