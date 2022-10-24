ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Group Buying Centralia Motel 6 Offers Artistic Renderings of Planned Studio Apartments

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
A renderings of the apartments that will go in at the Motel 6 sent by Sage Investment Group co-owner Emily Hubbard. She said rent will be “$900 gross including a full utility package including secure parking.”

Sage Investment Group plans to close on the sale of the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Centralia on Halloween with plans to transform the building into “nice, affordable” studio apartments, according to co-owner Emily Hubbard.

She said rent will be “$900 gross including a full utility package including secure parking.”

Hubbard described the plans for the building, saying there will be a gate around the apartments that residents will be able to open through an app on their phone for themselves or guests.

When the building is nearing the end of an approximated six to 10 months of construction work, she said, 40% of the apartments will be pre-leased.

Learn more about Sage Investment Group at https://sageinvestment.group/.

