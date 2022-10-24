Finalists for Vacant Centralia School Board Seat Announced

The Centralia School Board announced the names of seven finalists it has chosen to possibly fill a vacant seat on the board.

The candidates being considered are Veronica Trapani, Kimberly Parnel, Tanya Harris, Maritza Bravo, Tony Bledsoe, John Elmore and C. Elizabeth Wilson.

The school board is currently reviewing applications and resumes and will announce which candidate will be appointed to the board seat during a board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Centralia School District office at 2320 Borst Ave.

The school board vacancy came after Will Henriquez stepped down from his position, citing business commitments.