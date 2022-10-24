Lewis County Auditor’s Office: Voter Registration Deadlines Approaching

FILE PHOTO — An official ballot drop box sits locked outside the Lewis County Auditor’s Office in Chehalis.

With the midterm general election now about two weeks away, the Lewis County Auditor’s Office clarified voter registration deadlines in a news release on Monday.

The last day to register by mail, online or at a drivers’ licensing location is eight days before the election, next Monday, Oct. 31.

Those who miss that deadline can still register or update their address in-person all the way up to election day at the Lewis County Auditor’s Office, but it must be completed no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. The Lewis County Auditor’s Office is located on 351 NW North St. in downtown Chehalis.

For new registrations, address changes, county transfers and name changes being done by mail, online or at drivers’ licensing locations, those must be received by the auditor’s office no later than Oct. 31.

Citizens who wish to register, update their address or obtain registration forms can do so in-person at the auditor’s office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Mail-in voter registrations can also be obtained at post office locations, libraries and school district offices. All mailed registrations must be received on or before Oct. 31 for changes to be made for this election. All registrations received after the deadline will take effect in the next election.

Voters can also register online at www.votewa.gov. Online registrations must be submitted on or before Oct. 31 or they will not take effect until the next election.

Aside from assisting with in-person registrations and address updates between Oct. 31 and Nov. 8, the auditor’s office is also available to provide assistance to the elderly and those with disabilities in both registering to vote and voting.

For more information, contact Lewis County Auditor’s Office at 360-740-1164 and 360-740-1278, or email Elections Supervisor Terry Jouper at terry.jouper@lewiscountywa.gov. Toll free calls within Lewis County can be made to 1-800-562-6130, ext. 1164 or 1278.