Nationally Known Speaker William Federer to Present at Centralia’s Mountain View Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 5 and 6

Nationally-known speaker and best selling author William Federer will speak at Mountain View Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 5 and 6. He will speak at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4; 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5; and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Nationally-known speaker and best selling author William Federer will speak at Mountain View Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 5 and 6. He will speak at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4; 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5; and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

He is president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America’s “noble heritage,” according to a news release

His “Faith in History’’ television program airs on the TCT Network and on DirectTV.

Federer has spoken at events around the country, including at Mount Rushmore and the Lincoln Memorial.

Mountain View Baptist Church is located at 1201 Belmont Ave., Centralia. There is no admission fee.