Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Quick Country 96.5

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
Quick Country 96.5

Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
NASHVILLE, TN
Quick Country 96.5

Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’

Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Quick Country 96.5

Miranda Lambert Drops New ‘Actin’ Up’-Inspired Perfume

Miranda Lambert is undoubtedly one of the current queens of country music, and she also runs a few successful clothing and accessory businesses — one of which being Idyllwind, a lifestyle brand "for badass women." The brand features many different clothing items and boots, and Lambert recently added a brand new fragrance, Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum, to the collection.
TENNESSEE STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
