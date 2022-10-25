Read full article on original website
Chris Lane + Wife Lauren Share Their Youngest Son’s Name, and His Wild Birth Story [Pictures]
Chris Lane and his wife Lauren officially revealed their second son's name on Saturday (Oct. 22), after sharing the good news of his arrival last week. The youngest member of the country music family is named Baker Weston Lane. Lauren revealed the baby's name on social media, where she also...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Nicole Kidman’s Birthday Post for Keith Urban Includes a Spicy Smooch [Picture]
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have never been the couple to shy away from public displays of affection — they have been spotted kissing on red carpets and stages across the globe! So, of course, Kidman would share another spicy smooch for her husband's birthday. The country singer turned...
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Has Lost 50 Pounds! [Pictures]
Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney shared a photo to social media this week with his son, Asher, and fans noticed that the singer is looking especially trim. After receiving compliments on his apparent weight loss from fans, Mooney revealed that he has lost close to 50 pounds. In his Instagram...
Unseen Leslie Jordan Interview Teases a New Country Music Project [Watch]
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan wasn't done with country music yet, and a new interview makes it clear country music hadn't had enough of him, either. Jordan — who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at age 67 — sat down CBS News' Anthony Mason two weeks ago in Nashville for a piece scheduled to air in November. However, the tragic news accelerated what might end up being his final television interview.
Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’
Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Chase Bryant Marries Selena Weber: ‘Greatest Woman I’ve Ever Known’
Chase Bryant and Selena Weber are officially married. According to People Country, the pair tied the knot Saturday, Oct. 22 in a hilltop ceremony in Round Mountain, Texas, with breathtaking views of the Texas Hill Country. "I’m a lucky man," Bryant tells fans on social media, calling his wedding day...
Miranda Lambert Drops New ‘Actin’ Up’-Inspired Perfume
Miranda Lambert is undoubtedly one of the current queens of country music, and she also runs a few successful clothing and accessory businesses — one of which being Idyllwind, a lifestyle brand "for badass women." The brand features many different clothing items and boots, and Lambert recently added a brand new fragrance, Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum, to the collection.
Wynonna Judd Opens Up About ‘Most Emotional’ Judds Final Tour: ‘It’s Almost Too Much to Handle’
Wynonna Judd has been out on the road since the end of September, performing the scheduled shows for the Judds' Final Tour, and while the concerts have been going remarkably well, the veteran country belter admits the experience has been emotionally draining. Speaking to a group of journalists at a...
