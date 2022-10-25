Read full article on original website
‘The White Lotus’ relocates to Sicily and delivers another five-star experience
“The White Lotus” hasn’t lost any of its intoxicating allure, shifting its mix of rich-people problems and staff struggles to a new island (Sicily), with Jennifer Coolidge as the one holdover from the Emmy-winning original. It’s an impressive exercise in reloading by writer-director Mike White, who based on this encore should have plenty of frequent-flyer miles in his future if he chooses.
Katy Perry explains her eye twitch moment as a ‘party trick’
Katy Perry had been performing during her “Play Las Vegas” residency on Sunday evening, when her eye began to visibly twitch, much like a doll. She tried to fix it as her right eye remained open. Perry shared a video of the on stage moment on Instagram, writing...
Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ sets emotional ‘Wakanda Forever’ tone
Rihanna’s first solo new music in six years is out and tugging at heartstrings. “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack was released Friday. The song is already a hit with her faithful fan base, known as Rihanna’s Navy. The singer teased...
Kanye West jokes about being dropped by companies
If Kanye West is worried about the multiple businesses that have ended relationships with him following his antisemitic comments, he’s not acting like it. The controversial artist and entrepreneur on Thursday posted a meme on his verified Instagram account that featured the headline, “Ye has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West.”
Jules Bass, who brought ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ to TV, dies at 87
What kind of Christmas would it be without the resourceful Rudolph or Hermey the aspiring dentist, without friendly Frosty or the dastardly Heat and Snow Misers?. Jules Bass brought them all to vivid, animated life on TV. And with his producing and directing partner Arthur Rankin Jr., he didn’t just contribute indelible classics to the canon of Christmas specials — he helped popularize the genre.
