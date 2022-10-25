ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

‘The White Lotus’ relocates to Sicily and delivers another five-star experience

“The White Lotus” hasn’t lost any of its intoxicating allure, shifting its mix of rich-people problems and staff struggles to a new island (Sicily), with Jennifer Coolidge as the one holdover from the Emmy-winning original. It’s an impressive exercise in reloading by writer-director Mike White, who based on this encore should have plenty of frequent-flyer miles in his future if he chooses.
KESQ

Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ sets emotional ‘Wakanda Forever’ tone

Rihanna’s first solo new music in six years is out and tugging at heartstrings. “Lift Me Up” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack was released Friday. The song is already a hit with her faithful fan base, known as Rihanna’s Navy. The singer teased...
KESQ

Kanye West jokes about being dropped by companies

If Kanye West is worried about the multiple businesses that have ended relationships with him following his antisemitic comments, he’s not acting like it. The controversial artist and entrepreneur on Thursday posted a meme on his verified Instagram account that featured the headline, “Ye has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West.”
KESQ

Jules Bass, who brought ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ to TV, dies at 87

What kind of Christmas would it be without the resourceful Rudolph or Hermey the aspiring dentist, without friendly Frosty or the dastardly Heat and Snow Misers?. Jules Bass brought them all to vivid, animated life on TV. And with his producing and directing partner Arthur Rankin Jr., he didn’t just contribute indelible classics to the canon of Christmas specials — he helped popularize the genre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy