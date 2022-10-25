Read full article on original website
Elle King Announces 2023 A-Freakin-Men Tour as She Readies Her First Country Album
Elle King will hit the road in early 2023 to debut her twangy new musical chapter. The trek, called the A-Freakin'-Men Tour, launches Feb. 14, just a couple of weeks after King is set to release her first-ever country project, Come Get Your Wife. Her tour takes its name from...
Perry Farrell Injured, Jane’s Addiction Cancel 5 Concerts With Smashing Pumpkins
Jane's Addiction have had to cancel five of their performances with The Smashing Pumpkins on the alt-rock bands' current joint tour across North America. That's because Jane's Addiction lead singer Perry Farrell was injured. Farrell revealed on Monday (Oct. 24) that he "suffered an injury that resulted in my inability...
Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour
Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Caroline Rose Announces 2023 Tour, Shares Single “Love / Lover / Friend”
Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has made her return with an experimental new single and a list of 2023 tour dates. The recently released “Love / Lover / Friend,” her first single in two years, is unlike anything the artist has released before. “I was listening pretty exclusively...
Perry Farrell On Recent Jane's Addiction Cancellations, Timeline For Return
"I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage."
Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Boys & Girls
On December 9, Alabama Shakes are reissuing their debut album, Boys & Girls, to mark its 10th anniversary. The new edition includes tracks from the band’s 2012 session on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. During the session, the group played Boys & Girls songs, as well as non-album cuts like “Mama” (from the Heavy Chevy EP) and “Always Alright” (from the soundtrack to Silver Linings Playbook). Find Alabama Shakes’ performance of the latter song below.
The emo/pop-punk revival continues as Blink-182 and Paramore are booked for another monster US festival
Blink-182, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, Thursday, The Starting Line, Turnstile for new Adjacent festival in 2023
King Tuff Announces Tour and New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
King Tuff has announced his new album, Smalltown Stardust, with a new video for the title track. The album is due out January 27 via Sub Pop; King Tuff heads out on tour to support it in March. Check out the full list of tour dates, tracklist, and the video for “Smalltown Stardust” below.
Orpheum sign gets fresh lightbulbs, paintjob
MADISON, Wis. — One of downtown Madison’s most iconic symbols got a touch-up Thursday, ensuring its lights will shine bright for years to come. Using a crane, workers replaced roughly 1800 light bulbs and put a fresh coat of paint on the 55-foot-tall sign outside of the Orpheum Theater. Designed by Sign Art Studio in Mount Horeb, the sign went...
Zac Brown Band Denied Access to Canada, Had to Cancel Vancouver Show
Zac Brown Band has been on tour for much of 2022. They were to cross the border for a set at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Friday, but it wasn’t in the cards. The band was denied entry into the country at the border. The decision forced the band to cancel their scheduled show. They shared a statement about the incident with People.
Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Black Crowes among artists on 2023 Innings Festival lineup
Green Day, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and The Black Crowes are among the artists set to perform at the 2023 edition of the baseball-themed Innings Festival, taking place February 25-26 in Tempe, Arizona. Green Day will headline the first day of the festival, while Vedder has been tapped to...
Katatonia Return With Melancholic New Song ‘Atrium,’ Announce 2023 Studio Album
Katatonia continue to find that sweet spot of melancholic metal as they head into their twelfth studio album, and today (Oct. 26) they're giving us the first taste of new music from their forthcoming set with the new song "Atrium." The Swedish metallers paint a beautifully melodic and melancholic backdrops...
