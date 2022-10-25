ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour

Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
Pitchfork

Alabama Shakes Announce 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album Boys & Girls

On December 9, Alabama Shakes are reissuing their debut album, Boys & Girls, to mark its 10th anniversary. The new edition includes tracks from the band’s 2012 session on KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic. During the session, the group played Boys & Girls songs, as well as non-album cuts like “Mama” (from the Heavy Chevy EP) and “Always Alright” (from the soundtrack to Silver Linings Playbook). Find Alabama Shakes’ performance of the latter song below.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Orpheum sign gets fresh lightbulbs, paintjob

MADISON, Wis. — One of downtown Madison’s most iconic symbols got a touch-up Thursday, ensuring its lights will shine bright for years to come. Using a crane, workers replaced roughly 1800 light bulbs and put a fresh coat of paint on the 55-foot-tall sign outside of the Orpheum Theater. Designed by Sign Art Studio in Mount Horeb, the sign went...
Outsider.com

Zac Brown Band Denied Access to Canada, Had to Cancel Vancouver Show

Zac Brown Band has been on tour for much of 2022. They were to cross the border for a set at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Friday, but it wasn’t in the cards. The band was denied entry into the country at the border. The decision forced the band to cancel their scheduled show. They shared a statement about the incident with People.

