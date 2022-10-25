ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RB Bijan Robinson continues to climb Texas' all-time rushing leaderboard

By Cj Mumme
 3 days ago
Bijan Robinson is making his case as one of the greatest Texas running backs of all time.

The junior running back is steadily making his way up Texas’ all-time rushing leaderboard. Robinson’s 140 rushing yards in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State pushed him into the top 10 rushers in school history.

Robinson is enjoying an excellent third season as a Texas Longhorn. He has rushed for 920 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with 280 yards and two more scores as a receiver. Robinson is the current Big 12 Conference leader in yards per game (115), rushing touchdowns, yards per carry (5.7) and missed tackles forced.

NFL scouts see Robinson as a future franchise ball carrier player at the next level.

With at least four more games left in the 2022 season, Robinson looks to keep building on his historic collegiate career. It is clear that the Arizona product is the next great running back from the University of Texas.

Here is a look into the record books at the top 10 rushers in Texas football history.

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. “Jam” Jones (1978-1981): 2,874 yards

AP Photo/Ted Powers
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Bahr/Getty Images
(AP Photo)
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Brian Bahr / Getty Images

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

