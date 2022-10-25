ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
Laramie Live

Wyoming Ranks #1 For Most Favorable Business Tax Climate

YUP - Top of the list. The index gauges how states’ tax systems compare to other states. “While there are many ways to show how much is collected in taxes by state governments, the Index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement," the Tax Foundation said.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Gordon Shows Where Wyoming Plans to Allocate COVID Relief Funds

Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release where the state plans to allocate funds it received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Gordon set up the Wyoming Survive, Drive, and Thrive task force last year to determine how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with several of its proposal approved by the Wyoming legislature in Senate File 66.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

LOOK: Yellowstone’s Astounding Petrified Trees

Last week we gave you the story of a row of "petrified trees" in Wyoming that turns out not to be petrified trees at all. They sure do look like it, but, NOPE!. One of the best places to see real petrified trees is in Yellowstone. Specimen Ridge in Yellowstone...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel

History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years

The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

10+ Wyoming Towns Taylor Swift Should Totally Move To.

Taylor Swift is probably the biggest name in music right now. I mean, it's not surprising. Her latest album, Midnights, dropped last week and literally broke Spotify because of the number of people trying to stream it. It seems like every time I turn on the radio, Taylor is there serenading the world with "Lavender Haze" or "Karma."
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

BOO! Is Wyoming One Of The Most Haunted States?

Now, Wyoming has its share of haunted history. I mean, we were an old west hot spot. There are tons of spooky stories from even before Wyoming was a state. We had cowboys roaming the plains, and doing cowboy stuff that could have led to things like, oh, you know, murder. Yeah, times were rough back then.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

FYI: Wyoming Has a Thing for Jason Voorhees.

There's nothing like a horror movie to get you in the mood for Halloween. I'll be honest, though, I love a good horror flick year-round. One of my favorites to pull out at any given time is Friday the 13th...but, of course, it's best viewed on Friday the 13th. Apparently,...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy