Wyoming Ranks #1 For Most Favorable Business Tax Climate
YUP - Top of the list. The index gauges how states’ tax systems compare to other states. “While there are many ways to show how much is collected in taxes by state governments, the Index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement," the Tax Foundation said.
RIDE and Wyoming SBE Discussed Public Input Findings on Graduate Initiative
Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) discussed the findings from the public input gathered by the RIDE and Profile of a Graduate initiative at a joint meeting last week, according to a press release.
New Study Ranks Wyoming in the Top 20 ‘Safest States in America’
Other than the beauty, the relatively small population, hunting and outdoor sports, the safety of raising a family in Wyoming is definitely one of the appeal of our wonderful state. A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed "2022’s Safest States in America" and Wyoming ranked very well....
Gordon Shows Where Wyoming Plans to Allocate COVID Relief Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release where the state plans to allocate funds it received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Gordon set up the Wyoming Survive, Drive, and Thrive task force last year to determine how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with several of its proposal approved by the Wyoming legislature in Senate File 66.
LOOK: Yellowstone’s Astounding Petrified Trees
Last week we gave you the story of a row of "petrified trees" in Wyoming that turns out not to be petrified trees at all. They sure do look like it, but, NOPE!. One of the best places to see real petrified trees is in Yellowstone. Specimen Ridge in Yellowstone...
Time is Running out to Apply for Preference Points in Wyoming
Halloween isn't the only big thing happening on the 31st... it's the last day to apply for preference points. If you're looking to up your odds of another notch on the ol' hunting license, you can still purchase preference points. "Residents and nonresidents can build points for moose and bighorn...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Reminds Motorists To Be Alert On Icy Bridges
In a release sent by The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) on Thursday, they would like to remind motorists to be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks, overpasses, and ramps with the temperatures getting colder. Driving surfaces on bridges can freeze sooner than the rest of the roadway....
Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel
History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
Wyoming Health Department Offers Tips on Staying Safe During Halloween
On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health passed on a statement from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center warning parents of things to avoid on Halloween. The Nebraska Center serves people in Nebraska, along with Idaho, Wyoming, American Samoa, and the Federated States of Micronesia. Some of those include wearing warm...
Here, Kitty, Kitty. Homeowner Finds Wyoming Cougar At Their House
You can make as many cougar jokes as you want, but I don't think you'd want a real-life cougar hanging out at your house like one Wyomingite discovered. I'm sure he didn't do the "pssss pssss pssss" sound for it to come to them, either. A wild video on TikTok...
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years
The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
Listen If You Dare: A Chilling Wyoming Ghost Story
A few years ago I asked my morning radio listeners to send me their ideas for a new Wyoming ghost story. I told them that those suggestions would be woven into a story and video that would be posted a few weeks before Halloween. That story is in the YouTube...
10+ Wyoming Towns Taylor Swift Should Totally Move To.
Taylor Swift is probably the biggest name in music right now. I mean, it's not surprising. Her latest album, Midnights, dropped last week and literally broke Spotify because of the number of people trying to stream it. It seems like every time I turn on the radio, Taylor is there serenading the world with "Lavender Haze" or "Karma."
Wyoming Rental Program to Stop Accepting Applications in November
According to a press release by the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS), the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will stop accepting new applications and letters of intent (LOI) after Nov. 10, because the DFS said it will run out of federal funds by early spring. This will only impact...
BOO! Is Wyoming One Of The Most Haunted States?
Now, Wyoming has its share of haunted history. I mean, we were an old west hot spot. There are tons of spooky stories from even before Wyoming was a state. We had cowboys roaming the plains, and doing cowboy stuff that could have led to things like, oh, you know, murder. Yeah, times were rough back then.
FYI: Wyoming Has a Thing for Jason Voorhees.
There's nothing like a horror movie to get you in the mood for Halloween. I'll be honest, though, I love a good horror flick year-round. One of my favorites to pull out at any given time is Friday the 13th...but, of course, it's best viewed on Friday the 13th. Apparently,...
Online Poll: Should Wyoming Stop Using Ballot Drop Boxes?
Interim Wyoming Secretary of State Karl Allred recently asked Wyoming county clerks to stop using drop boxes for the upcoming 2022 general election. The request appears to have fallen on deaf ears, however. Of the 7 Wyoming counties that use the boxes, none have reportedly decided to stop using them...
Another Reason Wyoming Is A Better Place To Live Than Colorado
We know we don't pay as much as other states. I think that's pretty obvious with us not having to fork over cash to the state like some have to. So, we can safely assume that we pocket more than most. While that's true, it's still interesting to see how...
Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
Food Bank of Wyoming Receives $50K Grant to Support Totes of Hope Program
The Food Bank of Wyoming received a $50,000 grant to support their Totes of Hope program. The grant comes from Save the Children U.S. Totes of Hope is a summer and afterschool program that provides fresh and nutritious food to children who rely on school meals throughout the week to evade hunger.
