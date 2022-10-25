Read full article on original website
Which mobile has the best battery? This test wants to get us out of doubt
The eternal question that many ask themselves remains unanswered. For when a cell phone with a battery for several days? While manufacturers distract us with foldable screens, full-color lights, and zillion-megapixel cameras, the industry remains stuck on a common problem: battery development. With a panorama completely without evolution, in PhoneArena He wanted to compare the great phones on the market to see who is the one that best withstands the pull.
Passwords are still widely used, but they are losing ground
For years, attempts have been made to replace the passwords by other authentication methods that are easier, not necessarily more secure depending on the case. Here we find large corporations like Google, Apple and Microsoft trying to replace passwords with fingerprints, faces, irises, blood vessels in the hand, USB keys and more recently passkeys. However, the transition is being quite slow, so today passwords are still widely used, despite the fact that they are gradually losing ground.
Windows 10: the latest security patch completely broke OneDrive
The latest Windows update has damaged OneDrive services. After installing the security patch, several users reported that the storage application quits unexpectedly when performing certain actions. Microsoft said a fix should arrive in the next few days. If your PC is running on Windows 10, chances are you won’t be...
First images of the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 EAGLE
There are only a few weeks left for the first GeForce RTX 4080 to hit the market. As you may remember, only models equipped with 16 gigabytes of RAM will finally do so, after NVIDIA took the smart, in my opinion, decision to cancel the launch of the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB, announced a few weeks earlier at the launch event of the new generation of technology graphics.
Don’t miss out on the best deals of the week on a new Red Friday
We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts available this week. ASUS F515JA-BQ3700W – 15.6″ Full HD Laptop (Intel Core i5-1035G1, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) reduced to only 599 euros.
The best Premium controllers for PC, cheaper than the PS5 DualSense Edge
There is a type of user not satisfied with a simple gamepad of those that Sony, Google, Microsoft or Nintendo put in our hands. They need more quality, precision and, above all, profiles to better customize each button separately, lest they lose control of the game and end up dying defeated by that rival they dislike so much. If you are in that situation of becoming a kind of pro gamerthen remember that you are going to need a remote to match.
Call of Duty could jump from Xbox and PS5 to other machines, but which ones?
Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard has fans of Call of Duty in suspense, especially those of PlayStation, who see the franchise’s presence on their consoles in danger. So it is normal that with each new statement by Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s video game division, many fear that sooner or later the North American franchise will end up belong exclusively to the Xbox territory.
When should you buy a smaller mechanical keyboard?
The keyboards for pc They have evolved a lot in recent years, especially in the gaming segment, where we find authentic tricks to make life easier for users. Within the ecosystem of mechanical keyboards, which are currently the most used, we can also find several formats, especially if we take into account their size, but when is it recommended that you buy a smallest mechanical keyboard? We will give you some tips on this below.
these websites allow you to create temporary email addresses
SPAM is one of the biggest scourges of email. Every day, everyone’s inbox receives dozens of spam emails, from messages sent by hackers to sales newsletters and advertisements sent for commercial purposes. Almost always, the purpose of this SPAM is to annoy us and try to make us fall for it, be it with an offer, a discount coupon, a “phishing”, etc. However, there is a very simple way to eradicate this problem: throwaway disposable mail.
Pixel 7: its lack of power is not a problem for Google
Technical tests of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro show that they are far from being the most powerful. But a Google spokeswoman says the Tensor 2 that powers them is more than enough to provide a smooth, high-quality day-to-day experience. She also explains that benchmarks offer a biased view of smartphone capabilities. Explanations.
Works, reforms… these websites give you the best price to save at home
Even though hardly anyone likes to do work at home, the truth is that sometimes it becomes almost inescapable. At that time it is time to request budgets from various companies or workers. However, in this case, the internet can also be very helpful with certain websites that offer us various budgets to compare and save.
Samsung sells more foldable smartphones than ever
A few months have passed since the beginning of August, the moment chosen by Samsung for the presentation of its Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, the most recent generation of its device proposal in terms of folding smartphones. A type of device that, according to the Korean technology company a few months ago, will become the standard in just three years, in 2025. An interesting approach that, yes, mainly faces a handicap that we already talked about some time ago time, price.
The Nintendo Switch was very good, but mobile phones already surpass it
One of PlayStation’s biggest mistakes was its abandonment of the portable console market, given the mantra that mobile phones were going to eat up the market, they left the so-called handhelds on a silver platter to Nintendo and it can be said that the Kyoto since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017 have enjoyed a comfortable monopoly that has allowed them to sell more than 100 million consoles worldwide. However, we believe that it is time to retire the console, but they are taking too long.
Windows 11: Microsoft introduces a new design for the reset window
The new Build of Windows 11 for Insiders is available. It brings discrete changes, one of which concerns the reset window. Now, it is more in line with the rest of the OS in terms of design. When Windows 8 came out in 2012, Microsoft introduced an all-new design that...
This is how you cheat the browser and nobody locates you
In order to improve the user experience, the internet browsers They offer us a series of functions that are sometimes more harmful than beneficial. This is something that, for example, we see regularly in the most used program of this type, Google Chrome, where privacy is not one of its main virtues.
If fiber optics arrives at my house, why is the cable from my PC to the router made of copper?
The first thing one might think is that it makes no sense for fiber optics to reach our home and for the communication mechanism between our router and the PC to be a set of eight copper wires. But, the truth is that this design is still more than enough in the domestic environment.
Make these small changes and you will improve your Internet security
There are certain measures that we can take into account to avoid security problems. Sometimes just by making a few small changes we can achieve greater protection. It is common to make mistakes without realizing it, such as having an online account with weak protection. Renew your passwords. One of...
How to find a password on iPhone
Apple is a company that cares a lot about both the privacy and the security of the people who use its products on a daily basis, which is why password management has evolved so much within the ecosystem in recent years. Well, one of the advantages of managing all passwords with iCloud is that whenever you want to remember one, you can search for it directly on your iPhone. If you don’t know how to do it, in this post we will explain it step by step.
