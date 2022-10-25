One of PlayStation’s biggest mistakes was its abandonment of the portable console market, given the mantra that mobile phones were going to eat up the market, they left the so-called handhelds on a silver platter to Nintendo and it can be said that the Kyoto since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017 have enjoyed a comfortable monopoly that has allowed them to sell more than 100 million consoles worldwide. However, we believe that it is time to retire the console, but they are taking too long.

2 DAYS AGO