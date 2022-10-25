ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Power restored to most of Green Country

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Power has been restored to much of Oklahoma, after thousands were without Tuesday morning across the state.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 100 PSO customers are still without power in the state, as 1 p.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 500 customers without power.

Justus-Tiawah Public Schools in Rogers County are closed Tuesday due to power outages. The school district said online that due to power outages at both campuses, and no timeline for when it will be back on, there will be no school Tuesday.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shania Twain bringing tour to downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Shania Twain is bringing her “Queen of Me Tour” to Tulsa in June. She will hit the BOK Center stage on Saturday, June 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. They start at $40.95. The five-time GRAMMY Award-winning legend and...
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
KOCO

OG&E official addresses rate increase for Oklahomans

OG&E's vice president of marketing and communication spoke with KOCO about the most recent rate increase and the decisions that went into it. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
