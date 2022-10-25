Read full article on original website
(5TYNTK) Thursday, October 27, 2022
1. A doctor from Kennebunk is facing federal charges, accused of prescribing opioids and other controlled substances to people who didn’t need them. Merideth Norris faces up to 20 years in prison on the most serious charges. (WGME) 2. A shortage of the drug Adderall is leaving Mainers without...
(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 10.28.22 Nightmares
10.28.22 Nightmares… Feel Good Friday. Mills and LePage debate in Portland gets heated. Cape Elizabeth High closed for sanitization. Maine recalling vulgar license plates. Elon Musk Announces His Twitter Takeover. Portland Ranks #2 in the best US cities for a ‘canna-cation.’ Kanye update. Donda School reopens. Taylor Swift video called fatphobic. Chingy replies to the worst rapper list. New music from Rihanna. Tell us about a recent nightmare. TikTok dead body. Spirit Halloween Meme.
(Mix) Ryan Deelon – NewAt2Mix ft. Smino, DVSN, Rihanna, Juice WRLD, SZA
SZA – Shirt. Yung Gravy ft. bbno$, Rich Brian – C’est La Vie.
