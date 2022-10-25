21 Stylish Sweaters to Support Larger Busts That Are Flattering for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather! Once temperatures drop below 70 degrees, our daily uniform is a sweater and leggings (jeans if we’re feeling fancy). Knits are basically wearable blankets, the coziest clothing around. But some sweaters make Us look like we’re drowning in fabric, while others are too tight or disproportionate. It’s a disaster!

If you have a larger chest, we found 21 stylish sweaters that will hug your curves and flatter your figure. From cardigans to crewnecks, these layering pieces are warm wardrobe essentials. Read on to start shopping!

1. According to shoppers, this bestselling ribbed cardigan from Madewell is “perfect.” Flattering but not too revealing and relaxed but not too baggy — originally $98, now just $55 !

2. One Free People customer with a 36DD cup size called this V-neck cashmere sweater “a(hh)mazing!” — just $148 !

3. This pleated shoulder crewneck comes in sizes X-Small to XX-Large. “It's a nice medium weight sweater, very cozy, and yet, not heavy or bulky feeling at all,” one reviewer reported. “The slightly puffed shoulder is very flattering, and the sleeves, slightly flowy” — just $26 !

4. Give the cold shoulder in this flattering cowl neck off-the-shoulder sweater from Lulus! One shopper with a DD cup size said, “This sweater is perfect! It's baggy enough to slouch off the shoulder but is fitted at the waist to make you look thin” — just $55 !

5. Cozy vibes! This Free People chunky cable-knit cardigan is ideal for any chest size — originally $148, now just $78 !

6. Don’t be a square! Shop this stunning square-neck sweater made from “the coziest” yarn — originally $95, now just $55 !

7. Available in sizes 0X to 3X, this Karen Kane shawl collar cardigan drapes beautifully — just $139 !

8. This V-neck split-hem knit sweater is a great layering piece to throw on for an effortless ensemble. One shopper with a 44 cup size said, “Fits loose, but not frumpy. Hangs past the rear, so it works well with leggings or jeans, without being clingy or tight” — just $44 !

9. Get the scoop! This Madewell form-fitting scoop neck cardigan is a bestseller for a reason. “I absolutely love this style!” one customer gushed. “It is super comfortable and soft and looks casual enough for daytime but can be tucked in and dressed up. Not too tight anywhere and as someone who is on the busty side, the buttons don’t gape in my normal size” — originally $90, now just $55 !

10. This color-block sweater features cutouts that aren’t too revealing. Also available in plus sizes — just $79 !

11. The perfect pullover! This Madewell mock neck sweater features a slightly oversized fit in standard and plus sizes — originally $98, now just $65 !

12. This crossover shawl collar sweater gives a V-neck effect without exposing any cleavage — originally $110, now just $75 !

13. Embrace your curves with this “close-but-comfortable fit” lightweight mock neck sweater in sizes XS to 6X — just $25 !

14. Made with alpalca-blend yarn, this Madewell crewneck is an everyday fall staple . One reviewer described this sweater as “perfectly loose but flattering” — originally $90, now just $65 !

15. A nursing mama called this oversized turtleneck sweater “absolutely beautiful” — originally $55, now just $41! https://amzn.to/3N69aZ9

16. This cozy shawl collar cardigan feels like a soft blanket! Bundle up under this soft Madewell sweater — originally $138, now just $95 !

17. Sultry and sophisticated, this V-neck wrap sweater cinches your waist . “This sweater is honestly very flattering especially if you have a larger chest like me,” one shopper said. “The sweater was so comfortable, fit great, and I received a ton of compliments” — just $40 !

18. Available in sizes 3X-Small Slim to 6X, this lightweight V-neck sweater fits women of all shapes and sizes . “I was very surprised at how slimming this shirt was,” one customer revealed. “It hid my postpartum stomach well” — just $25 !

19. Make a splash in this cutout shoulder sweater . One shopper with a DD cup size said, “Fit perfectly! I got so many compliments when I wore it out. It's the perfect balance of comfy and sexy. It's also warm but not too warm. 100% recommend” — just $49 !

20. Break out the balloons for this bestselling Madewell sweater ! “I am a frequent Madewell shopper — especially knitwear — and this sweater is one of my favorite finds,” one reviewer declared. “It is very soft, and the balloon sleeves are subtle but a great touch. I am sensitive to itchy fabrics and find this to not be itchy!” — originally $128, now just $85 !

21. Half-zip sweaters are the must-have style of the moment! Stay on trend with this luxe half-zip stretch sweater from J.Crew — just $128 !

