Birmingham, AL

Read the 2022 issue of Arts & Sciences magazine

Read the 2022 issue of Arts & Sciences magazine featuring stories on the UAB TRIP Lab, Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley M. Jones, plus updates from the 2021-2022 academic year. Throughout the spring, George Liber served as UAB's expert on the war in Ukraine.
Transforming Lives: The Chapman Family Endowed Scholarship

The Chapman family has long believed that education transforms lives, and they are particularly committed to students who struggle with the costs of higher education. To help provide these students with a path to an undergraduate degree, Alison Chapman, Ph.D., and her mother, Karen Chapman, have established the Chapman Family Endowed Scholarship in the Department of English. The endowment will serve as a lasting tribute to the Chapman family, including Alison’s late father, Lee Barton Chapman, M.D.
Nikles honored for lifetime achievement in teaching

Organic chemistry is a class in which many students hit the wall academically — not because they lack intelligence — but because they lack strong study habits. To succeed in these courses, students must actively participate in learning, says Jacqueline Nikles, Ph.D., who has been challenging UAB students for more than two decades.
BMEN honored by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and City Council

City of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the Birmingham City Council recently recognized the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Blazer Male Excellence Network for displaying excellence to its community, and for the program’s accomplishments and dedication to positively impacting the lives of its participants. A proclamation honoring BMEN’s 15-year anniversary was given from the mayor at the Oct. 4, 2022, City Council meeting.
Do you have Type 2 Diabetes? Tired of out-of-control blood sugar?

The University of Alabama at Birmingham, Department of Family and Community Medicine, is conducting a 12-month research study to test the effectiveness of a diabetes management intervention. If you have type 2 diabetes, are 18 years or older, and self-identify as Black or African American, you may be eligible to participate. Participants will be compensated up to $300 for completing the study.
Embrace the “spirit of the season” when Voctave performs live Dec. 5

The concert is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, $30 and $40, with $10 student tickets. UAB employees can enjoy $15 off two tickets. Discounted tickets are limited. Call 205-975-2787 or visit AlysStephens.org for tickets. Voctave is an 11-member a cappella group from the central Florida area. With multiple...
