Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
uab.edu
Read the 2022 issue of Arts & Sciences magazine
Read the 2022 issue of Arts & Sciences magazine featuring stories on the UAB TRIP Lab, Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley M. Jones, plus updates from the 2021-2022 academic year. Throughout the spring, George Liber served as UAB's expert on the war in Ukraine.
uab.edu
Volunteers needed to build UAB’s Habitat House — build extended through Nov. 19
The UAB Benevolent Fund is working to build its seventh Habitat House through the generosity of UAB employees, who have contributed $38,000 of the needed $50,000 to begin construction. This year’s house is being built for Eddie Mae Hopkins in Birmingham’s Ensley neighborhood. The build timeline has been...
uab.edu
Transforming Lives: The Chapman Family Endowed Scholarship
The Chapman family has long believed that education transforms lives, and they are particularly committed to students who struggle with the costs of higher education. To help provide these students with a path to an undergraduate degree, Alison Chapman, Ph.D., and her mother, Karen Chapman, have established the Chapman Family Endowed Scholarship in the Department of English. The endowment will serve as a lasting tribute to the Chapman family, including Alison’s late father, Lee Barton Chapman, M.D.
uab.edu
UAB’s TRIP Lab studies driver safety from a psychological point of view
A driver fails to notice a stop sign and collides with another vehicle. While this type of scenario is all too common, it is possible that such a crash could be prevented in advance by consulting with a driving instructor or traffic engineer or…a psychologist?. Yes, the UAB Department...
uab.edu
Nikles honored for lifetime achievement in teaching
Organic chemistry is a class in which many students hit the wall academically — not because they lack intelligence — but because they lack strong study habits. To succeed in these courses, students must actively participate in learning, says Jacqueline Nikles, Ph.D., who has been challenging UAB students for more than two decades.
uab.edu
BMEN honored by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and City Council
City of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the Birmingham City Council recently recognized the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Blazer Male Excellence Network for displaying excellence to its community, and for the program’s accomplishments and dedication to positively impacting the lives of its participants. A proclamation honoring BMEN’s 15-year anniversary was given from the mayor at the Oct. 4, 2022, City Council meeting.
uab.edu
Do you have Type 2 Diabetes? Tired of out-of-control blood sugar?
The University of Alabama at Birmingham, Department of Family and Community Medicine, is conducting a 12-month research study to test the effectiveness of a diabetes management intervention. If you have type 2 diabetes, are 18 years or older, and self-identify as Black or African American, you may be eligible to participate. Participants will be compensated up to $300 for completing the study.
uab.edu
Embrace the “spirit of the season” when Voctave performs live Dec. 5
The concert is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, $30 and $40, with $10 student tickets. UAB employees can enjoy $15 off two tickets. Discounted tickets are limited. Call 205-975-2787 or visit AlysStephens.org for tickets. Voctave is an 11-member a cappella group from the central Florida area. With multiple...
Comments / 0