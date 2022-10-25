Read full article on original website
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to...
'We are a tinderbox': Political violence is ramping up, experts warn
Friday's attack on Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, is the most recent example of the country's increasing political violence.
High stakes in North Carolina court races with majority on line
The two North Carolina Supreme Court seats up for election in November have taken on extra significance as the outcome could flip the court's partisan makeup during a period of political polarization.
