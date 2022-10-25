Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Poll: Iowans Still Support Being First In The Nation, But Support Is Down
(Undated) The latest Iowa Poll shows most Iowans still support the state’s caucuses being first in the nation, but there’s less support than usual. The Des Moines Register says 53 percent of Iowans say it would be best for Iowa to stay first in the nation. Twenty-six percent say it should be another state and 21 percent say they don’t know. Nearly 70 percent of people polled back in February said they thought Iowa should continue going first. The poll has a margin of error of three-and-a-half percent.
Zach Nunn, Republican candidate for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, speaks in Atlantic
(Atlantic) Zach Nunn, Republican nominee for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, spoke at a Get Out the Vote Rally in Atlantic Friday afternoon. Nunn is challenging incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne in the November 8th General Election. Nunn said “Axne left for France during possibly the most important vote this year.”
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
KCRG.com
Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8. The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”
Hurry, Iowa Could Owe You Some Serious Money
It's almost Halloween, but I can assure you this is a treat and is not a trick. The state of Iowa just might have property or even cash with YOUR name on it. Let me explain before you go make a down payment on a hot new pickup truck (though, red IS your color, by the way...)
KCCI.com
Iowa sheriffs endorse gun rights constitutional amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa sheriffs are speaking out in support of a proposedgun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. But not everyone thinks it's appropriate for sheriffs to endorse political issues. Iowans will vote on the so-called "Second Amendment" bill on Nov. 8. "Whenever one of my constituents...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowans to vote on expanding gun rights in upcoming election
DES MOINES, Iowa — In addition to choosing Iowa’s governor, one of its U.S. senators, and its representatives in the U.S. House on November 8th, voters will be deciding whether to enshrine gun rights into the state’s constitution. Iowans will vote on Amendment One, officially known as “The right to keep and bear arms.” Voters will […]
kscj.com
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
Bats in your belfry(house)? Iowa DNR offers helpful tips
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s Bat Week, an international celebration that raises awareness for bat conservation. Bats are a classic symbol of Halloween and around this time of year, there are plenty of people who might be feeling a little scared of them. Especially if you spot one in your home. The Iowa Department of […]
Corydon Times-Republican
House District 6 race is a rarity in Northwest Iowa legislative elections: A Republican is running against a Democrat
SPENCER, Iowa — Outside of Sioux City, there's only one race for a state legislative seat in Northwest Iowa where a Democratic candidate is running against a Republican incumbent. In the Iowa House District 6 contest, five-term Republican Rep. Megan Jones of Sioux Rapids faces a challenge from James...
KETV.com
Nebraska Republican Don Bacon seeks fourth congressional term
OMAHA, Neb. — It's one of the races that could shape the future of congress: Nebraska's 2nd District. It's Nebraska's only congressional district that's voted for a Democrat in the last 40 years, although it's only happened four times. Democrat Peter Hoagland served from 1989 to 1995 and Democrat Brad Ashford served from 2015 to 2017.
bleedingheartland.com
The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology
Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
KWQC
Iowa Governor Candidate: Deidre DeJear
(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
WOWT
Nebraska, Iowa schools selected to receive electric buses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two school districts in our area have been chosen by the Biden administration to receive electric buses. The White House says the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Clean School Bus” Program is delivering nearly 2,500 electric and low-emission vehicles to nearly 400 districts nationwide. Six...
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses. Global Processing Inc. estimates that it owes more than 150 people, banks and others a total of between $10 million and $50 million, according to its bankruptcy petition that […] The post Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
us1049quadcities.com
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
KBOE Radio
MILLIONS WORTH OF BEEF, PORK STOLEN FROM MEATPACKERS IN IOWA, 5 OTHER STATES
Three men from Miami are under arrest, accused of stealing $9 million worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Terry Wagner, the sheriff in Lancaster County, Nebraska, said his department started “connecting the dots” after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer.
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced that they've donated part of its Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America. All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
Republicans dominate Iowa Youth Straw Poll
The purpose of the poll is to serve as a learning activity to engage young people in civics discussions.
Comments / 1