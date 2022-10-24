ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Milligan photography exhibit features churches in rural Appalachia

MILLIGAN UNIVERSITY, Tenn. (Oct. 25, 2022) – Milligan University will present an exhibition Oct. 29-Nov. 4 featuring photography by alumna Amy Shumaker. An opening reception will be held during Milligan’s Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-noon, in the Milligan Art Gallery in Derthick Hall. Titled “Houses of...
ELIZABETHTON, TN

