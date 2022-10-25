ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spicewood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

New Flower Child restaurant opening in West Lake Hills Nov. 1

Flower Child will open its third Austin location in West Lake Hills Nov. 1. (Courtesy Flower Child) Flower Child, a healthy fast-casual restaurant, will open its doors Nov. 1 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste.150, West Lake Hills. This eatery will be Flower Child’s third location in Austin. Flower Child has different dietary options, including vegetarian, vegan, keto and paleo. The eatery is known for various salads, bowls and wraps.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents

Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Korean-inspired barbecue restaurant Chi'Lantro BBQ opens in Northwest Austin

Chi'Lantro BBQ opened its 10th location in Northwest Austin on Oct. 17. (Courtesy Chi'Lantro) Chi’Lantro, a Korean-inspired barbecue restaurant, held a grand opening for its location at 12129 N. RM 620, Austin, on Oct. 17. The restaurant, which claims to be the home of the original kimchi fries, serves bowls and ssams—or wraps—with a base, a protein, vegetables, toppings and a sauce. This is Chi’Lantro’s 10th location. 512-800-9098. www.chilantrobbq.com.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Despite a Global Pandemic and Historic Freeze, This Couple Created a Thriving Bookstore in Bastrop

Tired of living in Bastrop County but commuting to Austin, Ryan Holiday started searching for office space in 2019 when his wife had a wild notion: “She saw this amazing building and said, ‘What if that was your office and we opened a bookstore underneath?’” he remembers. “And I said, ‘That’s the craziest idea I’ve ever heard,’ but for once the crazy idea was coming from her.”
BASTROP, TX
Community Impact Austin

New management firm opens in West Lake Hills

Victor Russo is the co-owner and co-founder of Gated Community Management, a property management firm that opened in West Lake Hills in mid-October. (Courtesy Victor Russo) Gated Community Management opened for business in mid-October at 2716 Barton Creek Blvd., Ste. 611, Austin. The company, owned by Victor Russo and Whitney McKain, is a management firm that provides property management services for property owner associations, homeowners associations and condominium owner associations.
AUSTIN, TX
franchising.com

Pinch A Penny Store to Open First Store in Austin, TX

Air Force Veteran Will Own Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise. The Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa store will open on Friday, October 28 at 11521 N FM 620 in the HEB Shopping Center. The store will hold a grand opening the following day, featuring a magician, balloon artist, giveaways of pizza and other items, including a robotic pool cleaner.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Homelessness coalition seeks volunteers to help with Williamson County point-in-time count

(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In January, the WilCo Homeless Coalition will partner with San Antonio-based Endeavors, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting vulnerable populations, to carry out a point-in-time count of those experiencing homelessness in Williamson County. This will be the second time the county has taken a count of those who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle

TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
KYLE, TX
leaders.com

A Surprising Turn in Luxury Homes

Home builders have been rushing to fill the need for more homes over the last two years, but now with the economy slowing, their inventory is piling up. Luxury homes were selling faster than builders could make them just a few years ago. Now, the home sales have plummeted. In...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy