New Flower Child restaurant opening in West Lake Hills Nov. 1
Flower Child will open its third Austin location in West Lake Hills Nov. 1. (Courtesy Flower Child) Flower Child, a healthy fast-casual restaurant, will open its doors Nov. 1 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste.150, West Lake Hills. This eatery will be Flower Child’s third location in Austin. Flower Child has different dietary options, including vegetarian, vegan, keto and paleo. The eatery is known for various salads, bowls and wraps.
BCSO: Burnet neighborhood asked to shelter in place
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place Friday evening near East Elm Street, according to a BCSO Facebook post.
Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents
Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
New Braunfels passes ban on pet sales from commercial breeders
Fourteen Texas towns now have this ordinance in place.
Austin hospitals asking for discretion going to ERs as they see uptick in pediatric cases
Hospitals in Austin say they're seeing more kids in their emergency rooms with respiratory illnesses and flu.
Korean-inspired barbecue restaurant Chi'Lantro BBQ opens in Northwest Austin
Chi'Lantro BBQ opened its 10th location in Northwest Austin on Oct. 17. (Courtesy Chi'Lantro) Chi’Lantro, a Korean-inspired barbecue restaurant, held a grand opening for its location at 12129 N. RM 620, Austin, on Oct. 17. The restaurant, which claims to be the home of the original kimchi fries, serves bowls and ssams—or wraps—with a base, a protein, vegetables, toppings and a sauce. This is Chi’Lantro’s 10th location. 512-800-9098. www.chilantrobbq.com.
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
austinmonthly.com
Despite a Global Pandemic and Historic Freeze, This Couple Created a Thriving Bookstore in Bastrop
Tired of living in Bastrop County but commuting to Austin, Ryan Holiday started searching for office space in 2019 when his wife had a wild notion: “She saw this amazing building and said, ‘What if that was your office and we opened a bookstore underneath?’” he remembers. “And I said, ‘That’s the craziest idea I’ve ever heard,’ but for once the crazy idea was coming from her.”
New management firm opens in West Lake Hills
Victor Russo is the co-owner and co-founder of Gated Community Management, a property management firm that opened in West Lake Hills in mid-October. (Courtesy Victor Russo) Gated Community Management opened for business in mid-October at 2716 Barton Creek Blvd., Ste. 611, Austin. The company, owned by Victor Russo and Whitney McKain, is a management firm that provides property management services for property owner associations, homeowners associations and condominium owner associations.
franchising.com
Pinch A Penny Store to Open First Store in Austin, TX
Air Force Veteran Will Own Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise. The Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa store will open on Friday, October 28 at 11521 N FM 620 in the HEB Shopping Center. The store will hold a grand opening the following day, featuring a magician, balloon artist, giveaways of pizza and other items, including a robotic pool cleaner.
Pops Sodas & Sweets to host grand opening Oct. 29 in Georgetown
Pops Soda & Sweets will host its grand opening Oct. 29. (Courtesy Pops Soda & Sweets) Pops Soda & Sweets will have its official grand opening outside the Target at Wolf Ranch Town Center, 1021 W. University Ave., Ste. B3, Georgetown, on Oct. 29. The food truck serves dirty sodas—sodas...
Oilcan Harry’s sues new landlord over access to new location, HVAC installation
The owners of Oilcan Harry's, STS Warehouse, LLC, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against their new landlord, claiming they have not been given access to their new location at 214 W. Fourth St. (across the street from their current location) and that an HVAC system has not been installed in the building.
Homelessness coalition seeks volunteers to help with Williamson County point-in-time count
(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In January, the WilCo Homeless Coalition will partner with San Antonio-based Endeavors, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting vulnerable populations, to carry out a point-in-time count of those experiencing homelessness in Williamson County. This will be the second time the county has taken a count of those who...
Austin ISD makes policy tweak to allow nurses to administer Narcan in emergencies
Board President Geronimo Rodriguez discussing a policy to allow nurses to administer overdose reversal medication. (Courtesy Austin ISD) On Oct. 27, the Austin ISD board of trustees approved updates to the Wellness and Health Services Medical Treatment plan to allow campus nurses to administer emergency overdose reversal drugs if needed.
318-unit affordable housing community now being built in south Austin
On Tuesday, construction began on a 318-unit, affordable housing community in southwest Austin, according to a release.
New Braunfels to host Drainage Area Master Plan public meeting
Members of the community who are unable to attend the public meeting will be able to provide drainage-related input on the Transportation and Capitol Improvements Department website. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of New Braunfels Transportation & Capital Improvements Department is hosting a public meeting Nov. 3 to provide information...
Pinballz Lake Creek arcade to host Halloween, anniversary events in Northwest Austin
Pinballz, a local arcade with games, virtual reality, laser tag, go karts, bars and a restaurant, is located on Lake Creek Parkway in the same parking lot as the Lake Creek Festival shopping mall in Northwest Austin. (Courtesy Pinballz) Pinballz Lake Creek, a local arcade and entertainment business with opportunities...
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle
TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
leaders.com
A Surprising Turn in Luxury Homes
Home builders have been rushing to fill the need for more homes over the last two years, but now with the economy slowing, their inventory is piling up. Luxury homes were selling faster than builders could make them just a few years ago. Now, the home sales have plummeted. In...
Crumbl Cookies planning first Round Rock location
A Crumbl Cookies location is coming to 3021 S. I-35 Ste. 140, Round Rock, although an opening date has not yet been set, a company representative confirmed. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) A Crumbl Cookies location is coming to 3021 S. I-35, Ste. 140, Round Rock, although an opening date has not...
