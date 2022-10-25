Read full article on original website
Fairfield News: Fairfield Police arrest man wanted for several domestic violence warrants after he barricaded himself inside of his home
#Fairfield CT– On Wednesday October 26, 2022, the Fairfield Police were made aware of several domestic violence arrest warrants issued for Neil Bhatia, 46, of Fairfield after he failed to appear in court TODAY following his arrest the day prior by Fairfield Police. Bhatia had been arrested by Fairfield...
Man Killed In Suspicious Crash In Southington Was Also Shot, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested after a 28-year-old who died in a crash was found with a gunshot wound. The incident took place in Hartford County around midnight in Southington on Thursday, Oct. 27. According to Lt. Keith Egan of Southington Police, officers responded to a report of a...
Waterbury PD search for white BMW in critical hit-and-run
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have identified the vehicle that struck and critically injured a man on East Main Street on Wednesday. Just after 6:30 p.m., Waterbury officers responded to the scene after getting reports that a car had struck a pedestrian and fled from the collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old Waterbury […]
New Britain Herald
Southington man gets three years in prison for assaulting police, stealing towed car from police holding area
A Southington man has been sentenced to three years in prison for arrests over multiple years in which court records say he assaulted police or tried to on multiple occasions and broke his car out of a holding area where police had it towed. Jeffrey Bowman, 24, received the sentence...
darientimes.com
Video shows thieves jacking up car to steal catalytic converter at Windsor Locks hotel
WINDSOR LOCKS — Police have released a video showing thieves jacking up a Toyota Prius in the parking lot of a local hotel and cutting off the catalytic converter on Tuesday evening. Windsor Locks police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday outside the Fairfield Inn & Suites...
Hartford Marriott worker found with guns
A Hartford Marriott worker was found with AK 47, an untraceable ghost gun and several magazines of ammunition to clip into both of the weapons
darientimes.com
Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say
MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
darientimes.com
Man injured in hit-and-run in critical condition, Waterbury police say
WATERBURY — Local police said a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday evening. Waterbury police said officers responded to a location in the 600 block of East Main Street around 6:34 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. The man was located in the roadway by officers, according to police. Officers determined he was struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene, police said.
darientimes.com
Brooklyn man killed in Killingly crash on I-395, police say
KILLINGLY — A Connecticut man was killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate-395, according to state police. Dylan Goulet, 28, of Brooklyn, was driving on I-395 North around 6:30 p.m. when his vehicle left the road and traveled onto the dirt median for "an unknown reason," Trooper Matthew Siart said in a report.
zip06.com
Police Incident Report for Oct. 27
The North Haven Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Wednesday, Sept. 28. No arrests...
sheltonherald.com
Waterbury purse-snatchers found in stolen car, police say
WATERBURY — Police say suspects in a robbery of an older woman were found shortly afterward in a stolen car Monday afternoon. Ervin Barr, 21, of Waterbury, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree robbery and interfering with police. Police described Barr, who was arraigned Tuesday, as...
Man dies in Waterbury scooter crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man riding a scooter died after he was hit by a van in Waterbury on Thursday morning, police said. Waterbury police responded to the area of 1015 Meriden Rd. around 6:22 a.m. and found a van that had collided with a scooter. The scooter operator, a 31-year-old man, was transported […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash in Southington
MAP: Manchester High School locked down for ‘ongoing incident’. Manchester High School was placed in lockdown mode on Thursday morning, according to Manchester Public Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked potential showers for Halloween. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
darientimes.com
Stratford man charged in fatal downtown Bridgeport shooting
BRIDGEPORT — A Stratford man was in custody Tuesday, charged with fatally shooting a local man following a dispute downtown earlier this month. Joseph Omar DeJesus, 38, also known as Joseph Reyes, was charged with murder, first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.
2 teens shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
trumbull-ct.gov
2022-10-24: Four Juvenile Car Thieves Captured in Trumbull
Trumbull Police charged four (4) juveniles after they crashed a stolen car and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood near Town Hall early today. Officers who were searching the area located the four suspects as they were attempting to escape with the help of an Uber driver. One (1) juvenile, age 12, of Hamden, one (1) juvenile, age 15, of West Haven, and two (2) juveniles, ages 15 and 16, of New Haven, were all arrested and charged with auto theft for their involvement in this incident.
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
sheltonherald.com
CT attraction faces backlash for Halloween prop depicting murdered police officer
SHELTON — Shelton-based Legends of Fear's haunted hayride was called out on social media and has received numerous complaints about its use of a prop depicting what was described as an executed police officer. Many people were angered by the display, especially following the recent deaths of two Bristol...
darientimes.com
CT state police cruiser struck on I-84 in Hartford, officials say
HARTFORD — A Connecticut state trooper's vehicle was struck on Interstate-84 early Tuesday morning, authorities said. State police said the trooper was outside the vehicle when the crash occurred and there were no injuries reported. State police said members of Troop H in Hartford were called to the westbound...
New Haven man gets 2.5 years for dealing cocaine
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, otherwise known as crack. Authorities began investigating 34-year-old Alexis Viera in 2019 as part of an operation into a New Haven-based drug trafficking network led by Michael Smith, […]
