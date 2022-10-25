ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

WTNH

Waterbury PD search for white BMW in critical hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have identified the vehicle that struck and critically injured a man on East Main Street on Wednesday. Just after 6:30 p.m., Waterbury officers responded to the scene after getting reports that a car had struck a pedestrian and fled from the collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old Waterbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say

MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
MILFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Man injured in hit-and-run in critical condition, Waterbury police say

WATERBURY — Local police said a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday evening. Waterbury police said officers responded to a location in the 600 block of East Main Street around 6:34 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. The man was located in the roadway by officers, according to police. Officers determined he was struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
darientimes.com

Brooklyn man killed in Killingly crash on I-395, police say

KILLINGLY — A Connecticut man was killed Tuesday night in a crash on Interstate-395, according to state police. Dylan Goulet, 28, of Brooklyn, was driving on I-395 North around 6:30 p.m. when his vehicle left the road and traveled onto the dirt median for "an unknown reason," Trooper Matthew Siart said in a report.
BROOKLYN, CT
zip06.com

Police Incident Report for Oct. 27

The North Haven Courier publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in town. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Wednesday, Sept. 28. No arrests...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Waterbury purse-snatchers found in stolen car, police say

WATERBURY — Police say suspects in a robbery of an older woman were found shortly afterward in a stolen car Monday afternoon. Ervin Barr, 21, of Waterbury, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree robbery and interfering with police. Police described Barr, who was arraigned Tuesday, as...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man dies in Waterbury scooter crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man riding a scooter died after he was hit by a van in Waterbury on Thursday morning, police said. Waterbury police responded to the area of 1015 Meriden Rd. around 6:22 a.m. and found a van that had collided with a scooter. The scooter operator, a 31-year-old man, was transported […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Meriden man arrested following shooting, deadly crash in Southington

MAP: Manchester High School locked down for ‘ongoing incident’. Manchester High School was placed in lockdown mode on Thursday morning, according to Manchester Public Schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked potential showers for Halloween. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
darientimes.com

Stratford man charged in fatal downtown Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT — A Stratford man was in custody Tuesday, charged with fatally shooting a local man following a dispute downtown earlier this month. Joseph Omar DeJesus, 38, also known as Joseph Reyes, was charged with murder, first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

2 teens shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
HARTFORD, CT
trumbull-ct.gov

2022-10-24: Four Juvenile Car Thieves Captured in Trumbull

Trumbull Police charged four (4) juveniles after they crashed a stolen car and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood near Town Hall early today. Officers who were searching the area located the four suspects as they were attempting to escape with the help of an Uber driver. One (1) juvenile, age 12, of Hamden, one (1) juvenile, age 15, of West Haven, and two (2) juveniles, ages 15 and 16, of New Haven, were all arrested and charged with auto theft for their involvement in this incident.
TRUMBULL, CT
darientimes.com

CT state police cruiser struck on I-84 in Hartford, officials say

HARTFORD — A Connecticut state trooper's vehicle was struck on Interstate-84 early Tuesday morning, authorities said. State police said the trooper was outside the vehicle when the crash occurred and there were no injuries reported. State police said members of Troop H in Hartford were called to the westbound...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven man gets 2.5 years for dealing cocaine

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man will spend 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, otherwise known as crack. Authorities began investigating 34-year-old Alexis Viera in 2019 as part of an operation into a New Haven-based drug trafficking network led by Michael Smith, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

