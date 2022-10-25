Trumbull Police charged four (4) juveniles after they crashed a stolen car and fled on foot into a residential neighborhood near Town Hall early today. Officers who were searching the area located the four suspects as they were attempting to escape with the help of an Uber driver. One (1) juvenile, age 12, of Hamden, one (1) juvenile, age 15, of West Haven, and two (2) juveniles, ages 15 and 16, of New Haven, were all arrested and charged with auto theft for their involvement in this incident.

TRUMBULL, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO