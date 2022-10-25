Read full article on original website
Steelers Fans Are Furious With Today's Wide Receiver News
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had some good news and bad news to share with their fans. For starters, T.J. Watt returned to practice. He has been out since Week 1 due to a pectoral injury. Despite returning to the field, he remains on injured reserve. The bad news for...
After Throwing 7 Interceptions, Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Admits He Can’t Afford To Get Greedy
For the Pittsburgh Steelers and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, the 2022 NFL season has been anything but prolific. While fans expected some offensive headaches as the search for the next franchise quarterback wore on, the current lack of accountability and urgency within the locker room is bothersome. Pickett was and continues to be, the favorite hometown kid, but after another mundane offensive performance on Sunday night, there is a lot to sort out in a short amount of time.
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
Jerry Jones, trade for a wide receiver, so you can stop screaming into your pillow
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told ESPN, "If you hear an eerie sound coming across Dallas, that's me with my head in my pillow screaming, wanting to get into a position to win a Super Bowl." Jerry, trade for a wide receiver, so you no longer have to wail into...
Hall of Famer Frank Thomas called a “douchebag” by ex-teammate in new book
Though considered a legend by the White Sox fanbase, new details have surfaced on how teammates viewed Frank Thomas during the early portion of his career. In Jeff Pearlman’s latest book, “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson,” the author included several comments from former White Sox players and coaches on how Thomas was perceived in the clubhouse.
49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'
Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
Food fight! Ex-Alabama QB Greg McElroy goes on epic rant about SEC Network crew
Earlier this week on the "McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning" radio show in Birmingham, Ala., former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy treated listeners to quite a rant. It had nothing to do with the latest hot college football controversies. It centered on ... food. McElroy was peeved that the SEC...
Seahawks' Geno Smith was 'really pissed' after Eli Manning benching debacle
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was displeased shortly after he ended Eli Manning's streak of 210 consecutive starts with the New York Giants in December 2017. "I remember [Smith] being really pissed in the locker room afterwards. You can really tell [that game] meant a lot to him," former Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross said about the subject to ESPN's Jordan Raanan for a piece published Friday. "I do remember that specifically. The whole situation was just f----- up. There was so much dysfunction going on then. There was no easy way to move on from [Manning]. It was just messed up."
Baker Mayfield weighs in on potential trade from Panthers
Could Baker Mayfield be traded for the second time in less than a year? While the outcome does not seem likely, it is plausible enough that the Carolina Panthers quarterback was asked about it on Thursday. Mayfield was firm when asked if he would want a trade away from the...
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Five trade deadline targets for the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season is quickly spiraling out of control, but with the NFC South being a mess in 2022 they are still favorites to win the division. That is why there is a good chance the team swings a deal or two to try and pull their season back from the brink of disaster.
Steelers get good and bad injury news in one fell swoop
The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a tough beginning to their season, going 2-5 and now facing changes that may make things even more difficult. The Pittsburgh Steelers have some injury updates, both good and bad. On the plus side, linebacker T.J. Watt has returned to practice as of Wednesday, but he remains on the reserve/injured list.
NFL Expert: Steelers Should Be Patient With Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett “They Have Found One Of the Greatest Winners In The NFL”
The Pittsburgh Steelers started a rookie quarterback in 2004 after Tommy Maddox was injured versus the Baltimore Ravens. The hit was horrible, and it instantly inspired a queasy feeling amongst Steelers fans trying to forget the previous years 6-10 finish. The Steelers had signed Charlie Batch a competent, not spectacular NFL quarterback in case of emergency, but he was hurt so they turned to a rookie, Ben Roethlisberger from Miami of Ohio.
Giants getting reinforcements as 4 players return to practice
The New York Giants are getting a boost today as four players have returned to practice. The Giants were left without a slew of talented young players for the start of the 2022 season. Today, Matt Peart, Elerson Griffin, Rodarius Williams, and Nick Gates returned to practice today after beginning the season on the PUP list.
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Broncos owner Greg Penner disappointed by $4.65 billion purchase
Penner, the chairman of Walmart and member of the Walton-Penner family, purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion in August. According to NBC Sports, the purchase was the most expensive in the history of North American sports. The Broncos have failed to live up to their price tag. They're last in...
Steelers Won’t Compete For Super Bowl #7 Until Organization Accepts Current State Of NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been known for the organization’s defensive prowess since the 1970s. Currently, the team has the highest-paid defense in the NFL, despite a 2-5 record. T.J. Watt’ s pectoral injury certainly plays a part in the unfortunate start, but the front office and Omar Khan, who recently was named General Manager, need to understand where the league is in terms of strategy and offensive fire power.
Matt Canada responds to fan criticism, believes Steelers still will have ‘tremendous offense’
Matt Canada has been around enough to know not to read or listen to what is said or written about him. But he understands those closest to him aren’t as savvy. “I’ve got family, and I’ve got people that care about me,” Canada, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive coordinator, said Thursday. “So, I’m not naïve to it. I have a job that everybody talks about, and I wouldn’t want to have any other job. I’m not happy with our production. I’m not happy with where we are.
Ben Simmons owns this embarrassing NBA distinction
The Nets point guard wasn't acquired for his scoring prowess, but his offensive numbers are downright ugly. Brooklyn was hoping that Simmons' defense, rebounding and playmaking would be a major asset, but on Wednesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo played bully ball to the tune of 43 points and 14 rebounds as the Nets lost by 11 in Milwaukee.
Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.
