WASHINGTON, D.C.--The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall alert for 192,000 treadmills. The recall involves Horizon Fitness T101-05 folding treadmills sold at Dick's Sporting Goods, Johnson Fitness, Amazon and other stores nationwide from March 2018 through October 2022. According to the CPSC, there have been at least...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO