Steelers Rookie Quarterback Kenny Pickett Learns Painful Lesson In Bitter Loss To Miami Dolphins In Week 7

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Yardbarker
After Throwing 7 Interceptions, Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Admits He Can’t Afford To Get Greedy
For the Pittsburgh Steelers and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, the 2022 NFL season has been anything but prolific. While fans expected some offensive headaches as the search for the next franchise quarterback wore on, the current lack of accountability and urgency within the locker room is bothersome. Pickett was and continues to be, the favorite hometown kid, but after another mundane offensive performance on Sunday night, there is a lot to sort out in a short amount of time.
Yardbarker
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
Wichita Eagle
Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones, trade for a wide receiver, so you can stop screaming into your pillow
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told ESPN, "If you hear an eerie sound coming across Dallas, that's me with my head in my pillow screaming, wanting to get into a position to win a Super Bowl." Jerry, trade for a wide receiver, so you no longer have to wail into...
Yardbarker
49ers' Christian McCaffrey took trade from Panthers 'personally'
Running back Christian McCaffrey has a "chip on my shoulder" following his trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last week. "I understand this is a business, but anytime somebody gets rid of you or something happens, you take it personally," McCaffrey answered Thursday when asked if he was "pissed off" about being jettisoned by a Carolina team that supposedly isn't tanking this fall, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "I'm so happy to be here, but yeah, absolutely [I am]. It's part of the league. It happens to coaches, happens to players and it's just more wood in the fire."
Tom Brady Becomes Most Sacked QB in NFL History in Bucs-Ravens Game
The quarterback previously said this record is one he’s “probably not as excited about.”
Steelers OC Matt Canada on his critics: 'I don't read anything. That would be very unhealthy'
According to Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada, he believes this is the week we see the Steelers offense fixed. At least this is what he said on Friday when he addressed the media. The Steelers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and Philadelphia has one of the best...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Steelers-Eagles, pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) face the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) in an in-state rivalry in Week 8. The Steelers come into this game off a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, while the Eagles are well rested after a bye week. Here's everything you need to know about the NFL...
Tyreek Hill’s 4-word guarantee amid massive campaign will fire up Miami Dolphins fans
Following a tight Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins season is back on track with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again under center. However, for one player, this recent success is unsatisfactory. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday that simply reads, “I will be better.”
Yardbarker
Five trade deadline targets for the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season is quickly spiraling out of control, but with the NFC South being a mess in 2022 they are still favorites to win the division. That is why there is a good chance the team swings a deal or two to try and pull their season back from the brink of disaster.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Dolphins injury report: Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard return to practice
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon meeting with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Only punter Thomas Morstead (illness) didn’t participate in practice on Thursday. It seems like Miami has had at least one person dealing with an illness each week.
Yardbarker
NFL Expert: Steelers Should Be Patient With Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett “They Have Found One Of the Greatest Winners In The NFL”
The Pittsburgh Steelers started a rookie quarterback in 2004 after Tommy Maddox was injured versus the Baltimore Ravens. The hit was horrible, and it instantly inspired a queasy feeling amongst Steelers fans trying to forget the previous years 6-10 finish. The Steelers had signed Charlie Batch a competent, not spectacular NFL quarterback in case of emergency, but he was hurt so they turned to a rookie, Ben Roethlisberger from Miami of Ohio.
Yardbarker
Giants getting reinforcements as 4 players return to practice
The New York Giants are getting a boost today as four players have returned to practice. The Giants were left without a slew of talented young players for the start of the 2022 season. Today, Matt Peart, Elerson Griffin, Rodarius Williams, and Nick Gates returned to practice today after beginning the season on the PUP list.
Yardbarker
Steelers Won’t Compete For Super Bowl #7 Until Organization Accepts Current State Of NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been known for the organization’s defensive prowess since the 1970s. Currently, the team has the highest-paid defense in the NFL, despite a 2-5 record. T.J. Watt’ s pectoral injury certainly plays a part in the unfortunate start, but the front office and Omar Khan, who recently was named General Manager, need to understand where the league is in terms of strategy and offensive fire power.
Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.
Yardbarker
Texans Make Four Roster Moves
Texans released LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Texans signed DL Jaleel Johnson off of the Falcons’ practice squad. Texans signed WR Michael Young to their practice squad. Texans placed WR Drew Estrada on the practice squad injured list. Grugier-Hill reported approached the team asking to be released and the Texans’ brass...
Colts finally give up on Andrew Luck ghost, while Packers need prayers and Patriots need to start Mac Jones
Welcome back to the Four Verts column! Teams are looking at themselves in the mirror at the halfway point of the season. The Indianapolis Colts appear headed towards a rebuild, the Green Bay Packers need a win against the best team in the NFL and the New England Patriots are messing around with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday Roster Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders made a few roster changes prior to Week 8 kicking off. The club signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while also re-signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the Raiders announced Wednesday. Barton played in Weeks 1...
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
