FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
NPR
Iowa voters will decide Sen. Chuck Grassley's fate in his closest race in 42 years
Early voting is underway in Iowa, where voters will decide whether to give Republican Chuck Grassley an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. On the whole, national Democrats think the state isn't competitive for them. Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters reports, though, that Grassley is now facing the toughest reelection battle of his political career.
NPR
Rising prices take a toll on Democrats. How has Biden responded to inflation?
Inflation upended President Biden's domestic agenda and is a top issue for voters heading into the midterms. We track how the White House changed its approach, and how voters have responded. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Days before the election, Democrats are addressing an issue that has endangered their majorities in Congress....
NPR
Pa. politicians often calibrate their views on fracking based on voters' opinions
Both U.S. Senate candidates from Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman, have changed their positions on fracking, and say they now support it — despite climate change concerns. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. A single election could decide control of the U.S. Senate. It is the election of a senator in...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Intruder seeking U.S. House Speaker Pelosi at her home beats husband with hammer
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - An intruder demanding to see U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke into her San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer early on Friday, officials said, in an assault that stoked fears about political violence ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Looking deeper at negative campaign ads: Don Bacon
We're working to provide more context on the negative ads you keep seeing. In the congressional race between Don Bacon and Tony Vargas, they began the first week of September and haven’t gone away.
Paul Pelosi attack highlights rising threats to lawmakers
It's something that goes along with being a member of Congress, no matter your party or your status: constant threats to your life, and the unshakeable feeling that they're only getting worse.
NPR
News brief: voters consider inflation, dirty bomb claim, respiratory infection surge
Less than two weeks before Election Day, President Biden is addressing an issue that has endangered his party's control of Congress. We've talked about this recently, how focused voters are on inflation. Regardless of party, voters are feeling it in their daily lives. Republicans blame spending by Democrats. So today, President Biden speaks in Syracuse, N.Y. And he's going to argue that Republican economic policies would make inflation worse.
NPR
Fetterman and Oz spar in only formal debate ahead of Pennsylvania's Senate election
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman, the Democratic Lt. Governor, and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former TV doctor, faced off Tuesday night in the only formal debate of the race. The two were in an a TV studio, without an audience, in Harrisburg, Pa., where they sparred over abortion rights,...
NPR
Why election officials are turning to public relations specialists
Faced with a deluge of disinformation about the voting process, election officials around the U.S. are hiring public relations specialists to explain how democracy works to voters. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. With early voting underway across the country during these midterms, local officials running these elections say their jobs have gotten...
NPR
Many midterm races focus on rising crime. Here's what the data does and doesn't show
Crime and public safety are among the issues that have taken center stage in many midterm races nationwide, from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania to New York. Republicans are repeating a page from their 2020 playbook by ramping up ads accusing Democrats of being soft on crime. The GOP spent nearly $40 million on crime-related messaging in September alone, as NPR has reported — and ad spending tends to be a good indication of what candidates and their backers think will sway voters.
Campaign 2022: Maryland ballot issues from legalizing recreational marijuana to Baltimore term limits
BALTIMORE - More than 40,000 people cast their ballots early at polling places across Maryland Friday.In addition to deciding on candidates in key races, there are five statewide ballot questions and several others in Baltimore City and surrounding counties. One measure before Maryland voters is legalizing recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older. Nineteen other states and Washington, D.C. have already done so. Supporters say it could pump millions of dollars into Maryland's economy. It would also allow those previously convicted of cannabis-related crimes to have their records expunged."We can shift some of the resources that are spent policing cannabis...
NPR
Monitors at Arizona ballot drop boxes draw complaints of voter intimidation
One of the trends we're watching in this year's election is the trend in watching ballot drop boxes. It is normal and legal to post election observers. But in Arizona, the observers at drop boxes have used some extreme tactics. They are monitoring the people trying to vote for governor and U.S. senator, among other races. Voters have complained to the state, which has passed the complaints on to the U.S. Justice Department, which is led by Merrick Garland.
NPR
Should voters be concerned over Fetterman's cognitive ability after his stroke?
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Dhruv Khullar on the questions surrounding Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's mental fitness after surviving a stroke. There has been a lot of talk lately about John Fetterman's mental fitness. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has been dealing with auditory processing issues after surviving a stroke five months ago in the middle of his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, a fact that Fetterman openly addressed during last night's debate against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Energy & Environment — Feds open door to Colorado River intervention
The federal government is indicating that it may impose cuts on water allocations from the Colorado River. Meanwhile, President Biden signed a climate treaty and plans to attend the U.N. climate conference, while at least one progressive lawmaker is pushing for a gasoline export ban. This is Overnight Energy &...
NPR
Republicans recast drugs and fentanyl as a crime and border security problem
America's opioid crisis has resurfaced as a political issue ahead of the midterm elections. Many Republicans are talking about opioids and fentanyl not as a public health problem but as a symptom of what they describe as a crime and border crisis. As NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann reports, that worries some drug policy experts.
NPR
Officials in Maine have found that some license plates too expressive
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with vanity license plates. Some I've seen include OKFINE, MAAAAD with four As, and also, no offense (ph) - good when you cut somebody off. But the state of Maine finds some plates too expressive. Years ago, the state eliminated its review of license plate applications, but now the state is adding rules. Expletives and sexual references are inappropriate. Apparently, there was a bit too much FRESPCH. It's MORNING EDITION.
