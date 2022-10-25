ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NPR

Iowa voters will decide Sen. Chuck Grassley's fate in his closest race in 42 years

Early voting is underway in Iowa, where voters will decide whether to give Republican Chuck Grassley an eighth term in the U.S. Senate. On the whole, national Democrats think the state isn't competitive for them. Iowa Public Radio's Clay Masters reports, though, that Grassley is now facing the toughest reelection battle of his political career.
IOWA STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
TEXAS STATE
NPR

News brief: voters consider inflation, dirty bomb claim, respiratory infection surge

Less than two weeks before Election Day, President Biden is addressing an issue that has endangered his party's control of Congress. We've talked about this recently, how focused voters are on inflation. Regardless of party, voters are feeling it in their daily lives. Republicans blame spending by Democrats. So today, President Biden speaks in Syracuse, N.Y. And he's going to argue that Republican economic policies would make inflation worse.
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Why election officials are turning to public relations specialists

Faced with a deluge of disinformation about the voting process, election officials around the U.S. are hiring public relations specialists to explain how democracy works to voters. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. With early voting underway across the country during these midterms, local officials running these elections say their jobs have gotten...
VIRGINIA STATE
NPR

Many midterm races focus on rising crime. Here's what the data does and doesn't show

Crime and public safety are among the issues that have taken center stage in many midterm races nationwide, from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania to New York. Republicans are repeating a page from their 2020 playbook by ramping up ads accusing Democrats of being soft on crime. The GOP spent nearly $40 million on crime-related messaging in September alone, as NPR has reported — and ad spending tends to be a good indication of what candidates and their backers think will sway voters.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Baltimore

Campaign 2022: Maryland ballot issues from legalizing recreational marijuana to Baltimore term limits

BALTIMORE - More than 40,000 people cast their ballots early at polling places across Maryland Friday.In addition to deciding on candidates in key races, there are five statewide ballot questions and several others in Baltimore City and surrounding counties.  One measure before Maryland voters is legalizing recreational marijuana use by those 21 and older. Nineteen other states and Washington, D.C. have already done so. Supporters say it could pump millions of dollars into Maryland's economy. It would also allow those previously convicted of cannabis-related crimes to have their records expunged."We can shift some of the resources that are spent policing cannabis...
MARYLAND STATE
NPR

Monitors at Arizona ballot drop boxes draw complaints of voter intimidation

One of the trends we're watching in this year's election is the trend in watching ballot drop boxes. It is normal and legal to post election observers. But in Arizona, the observers at drop boxes have used some extreme tactics. They are monitoring the people trying to vote for governor and U.S. senator, among other races. Voters have complained to the state, which has passed the complaints on to the U.S. Justice Department, which is led by Merrick Garland.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Should voters be concerned over Fetterman's cognitive ability after his stroke?

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Dhruv Khullar on the questions surrounding Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's mental fitness after surviving a stroke. There has been a lot of talk lately about John Fetterman's mental fitness. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor has been dealing with auditory processing issues after surviving a stroke five months ago in the middle of his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, a fact that Fetterman openly addressed during last night's debate against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NPR

Officials in Maine have found that some license plates too expressive

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with vanity license plates. Some I've seen include OKFINE, MAAAAD with four As, and also, no offense (ph) - good when you cut somebody off. But the state of Maine finds some plates too expressive. Years ago, the state eliminated its review of license plate applications, but now the state is adding rules. Expletives and sexual references are inappropriate. Apparently, there was a bit too much FRESPCH. It's MORNING EDITION.
MAINE STATE

