Oklahoma State

Power restored to most of Green Country

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Power has been restored to much of Oklahoma, after thousands were without Tuesday morning across the state.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 100 PSO customers are still without power in the state, as 1 p.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 500 customers without power.

Justus-Tiawah Public Schools in Rogers County are closed Tuesday due to power outages. The school district said online that due to power outages at both campuses, and no timeline for when it will be back on, there will be no school Tuesday.

