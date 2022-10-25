Raise the woof at Chicago’s most adorable Halloween party this Saturday, October 29th. Hosted at the MCA, it’s officially time for the 35th annual Streeterville dog (and cat) Halloween costume party and parade. The beloved event brings together hundreds of cute animals–all dressed up in costume! The costume contest is at 9:15 AM while the parade itself goes from 9:30 AM to 10 AM in the MCA Sculpture Garden, where Chicago pet owners can parade their costume-adorned pets in a family-friendly fun complete with the cutest animal sightings. Please keep all dogs on leashes. Plus, there’s a costume contest. The best-dressed dog or cat will be chosen by Alderman Brian Hopkins and Maureen Schulman, and is set to receive a toy or treat as part of a prize swap, and an award for the best-dressed animal! No matter who wins, everyone still deserves a round of a-paws! Humans , feel free to enjoy coffee and Eli’s Cheesecake. Dog treats are B.Y.O.B but bring some to share with fellow contestants if you’re feeling generous. Pre-register your furry friend on the official website here and get ready for a paws-itively fantastic time. Happy Howloween!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO