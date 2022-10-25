Read full article on original website
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Spotlight shines on Chicago Chef from Virtue Restaurant and Bar in Hyde Park
Damarr Brown, a chef at Virtue Restaurant and Bar, was featured in Food and Wine Magazine as one of the best chefs of 2022. FOX 32's Sylvia Perez has his origin story.
The 12 Best Restaurants In Fulton Market
Fulton Market has a disorienting number of great places to get food, and it’s hard to not just list every restaurant in the area and tell you to try each one. But we’re here to help you sort through it all. From casual ramen shops to fine dining, here are the best spots for every occasion.
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food Network
Food Network has compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. (CHICAGO) Just in time for Halloween, Food Network brings us a list of the most haunted places to dine in each of the 50 states. Illinois' spookiest restaurant was found in Chicago.
A Magical Chicago Rooftop Ice Rink Is Coming Back This Winter
Imagine ice skating with the city of Chicago spread out before you. That’s Sky Rink, a magical skating rink located on the 4th floor of the Peninsula Chicago Hotel. Soar to great heights at this fourth-floor rink. Perched 2,100 square feet above Magnificent Mil, the one-of-a-kind hybrid rink is located on a large terrace overlooking Michigan Ave. offering a guaranteed spectacular view of the Windy City. The Sky Rink won’t leave you hungry after all that skating. They offer a full outdoor menu filled with hot beverages to keep you warm, and seasonal bites to keep you fueled. The festive decor really brings the seasonal magic to life with pine trees, snowflakes, and holiday tunes. Decorated with twinkling lights, and a south pole theme, it’s a fun activity for everyone and a great chance to gaze upon Chicago’s stunning downtown architecture.
wgnradio.com
Graceland Cemetery: Chicago stories, symbols and secrets with Adam Selzer
One of Chicago’s landmark attractions, Graceland Cemetery chronicles the city’s sprawling history through the stories of its people. Local historian and Graceland tour guide Adam Selzer talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier and Lauren Lapka about his walking tours that cover almost the entirety of the cemetery grounds. While nodding to famous Graceland figures from Marshall Field to Ernie Banks to Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Selzer also leads readers past the vaults, obelisks, and other markers that call attention to less recognized Chicagoans.
You can ice skate inside Wrigley Field this holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Grab your ice skates and head to Wrigley Field. Gallagher Way's Winter Wonderland is extending inside the ballpark with new interactive experiences, including an ice rink on the field. The holiday attractions open on November 18. You can buy tickets here. Along with the 12,000-square-foot ice rink, there's also carnival games, ice bumper cars, and a Wintertube ice slide. You can also walk around the Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket.
The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In Chicago
One thing we’re willing to admit NYC has over Chicago is ease of breakfast sandwich accessibility. But while we don’t have bodegas overflowing with BECs on every corner, Chicago has a lot of destination breakfast sandwiches—ones that make it worth getting out of bed and traveling to.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Chicago
If you are looking for ideas for a romantic date night in Chicago, there are so many options!. Listed below are a mix of some classic and unique Chicago date ideas that ensure a fun and entertaining time for you and your date. No matter your budget, you will find...
Lottie’s Pub Is Throwing A Day Of The Dead Halloween Party This Monday
Halloween falls on a Monday this year and while it is a workday, Lottie’s is still ringing in the annual holiday with an extra special event– A Day of the Dead party! From 5:45 PM to 7:15 PM, grab any of the Mexican drink specials, like Dos Equis going for $4, Dos Equis canned margaritas priced at $7, and shots of Dobel tequila for $5. The Halloween festivities will certainly feature costumed characters, live performances, giveaways, and plenty of prizes along with a rousing game of trivia. At 7 PM, gather around for the Halloween trivia contest– and win extra bonus points if you’re dressed in costume! The winning team gets a $50 gift card, while the second-place team gets a $30 gift card. The team with the best group costume will receive a $100 gift card, so show up in your best Halloween getup.
10 Things You Don’t Want To Miss In Chicago: October 28
Secret Chicago wants to help you make the most of your free time and keep you informed! We’ll be putting out “Don’t miss” and “ICYMI” plans and news for you each week, so you’ll always catch an incredible event or story. It’s safe to say that the last few years struck a tone of fear in our lives. Horror movies, haunted houses, and fake-blood-soaked events are thus a refreshing dose of staged, not-existential fear that’s all the more welcome this year. The witching hour is close at hand, soon the ghosts will come out to play, cackling witches will soar into the skies and ghoulish creatures will creep out from their lairs. Spooky season is upon us and we’ve already started planning for the scariest nights of them all.
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
A Chicago Landmark Has Been Named One Of The Most Haunted Places In The World
Ghost tours, ghouls, and paranormal stories are provocative and fascinating, captivating audiences for centuries. Take Chicago, for example, you’re sure to find a compelling story behind any of the towering buildings. Not all are considered haunted though. A new list from Architectures Digest has named the famed Oriental Theater as one of the haunted places in the world. Yes, the entire world. First called the Iroquois Theater, ghosts are said to haunt the downtown Loop location often. It was renamed The Oriental Theater in 1926, and later was rebranded as the Nederlander Theatre in 1998. Despite the change in names...
Have Leftover Halloween Candy? Here Are Chicago-Area Places You Can Donate to
After Halloween festivities wind down and November rolls around, you may find your hands full with loads upon loads of candy. If you're trying to figure out what to do with all the extra treats, you can opt to spread the sweet spirit by donating them. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels...
luxury-houses.net
This $2.599M Mid-century Modern Jewel in Hinsdale, IL Features Thoughtful Attention to Detail and Architectural Reverence that Remain Timeless
The Estate in Hinsdale is a luxurious home that has been restored to perfection now available for sale. This home located at 701 Taft Rd, Hinsdale, Illinois; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Dawn Mckenna (630 686-4886) – Coldwell Banker Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Hinsdale.
rejournals.com
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation executes sale of grocery-anchored shopping center outside of Chicago
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of Liberty Square, a core quality grocery-anchored community center serving the northwest Chicago suburb of Wauconda, Illinois, and positioned at the highly trafficked intersection of Rand Road and Liberty Street (IL-176). The 107,431-square-foot property was sold to Connecticut-based AmCap.
Dress Your Pets Up In Costume For The Annual Streeterville Halloween Party This Weekend
Raise the woof at Chicago’s most adorable Halloween party this Saturday, October 29th. Hosted at the MCA, it’s officially time for the 35th annual Streeterville dog (and cat) Halloween costume party and parade. The beloved event brings together hundreds of cute animals–all dressed up in costume! The costume contest is at 9:15 AM while the parade itself goes from 9:30 AM to 10 AM in the MCA Sculpture Garden, where Chicago pet owners can parade their costume-adorned pets in a family-friendly fun complete with the cutest animal sightings. Please keep all dogs on leashes. Plus, there’s a costume contest. The best-dressed dog or cat will be chosen by Alderman Brian Hopkins and Maureen Schulman, and is set to receive a toy or treat as part of a prize swap, and an award for the best-dressed animal! No matter who wins, everyone still deserves a round of a-paws! Humans , feel free to enjoy coffee and Eli’s Cheesecake. Dog treats are B.Y.O.B but bring some to share with fellow contestants if you’re feeling generous. Pre-register your furry friend on the official website here and get ready for a paws-itively fantastic time. Happy Howloween!
American pioneer's name will no longer grace school on North Side
A North Side school has a new name. Its old name was dropped because it honored a slaveowner. The Chicago Public Schools board has approved a request to change the name of Daniel Boone School to Mosaic School of Fine Arts.
Survivors mark 50th anniversary of Illinois Central train crash, worst such wreck in Chicago history
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a cloudy, fall morning, and a rush hour like any other when it happened: a catastrophic train crash just south of McCormick Place. Dozens of passengers, commuting to work and school, were killed. Hundreds of others were hurt.Survivors of the crash want the world to remember the lives lost, and the heroism doctors and nurses showed 50 years ago this Sunday.High school senior Lisa Klare had no reason to think anything unusual would happen when she boarded an Illinois Central train on the South Side."It was just a Monday routine, going to work kind of...
Experience Beyoncé’s Music Like Never Before At These ‘Irreplaceable’ Candlelight Concerts
Luckily for us, the utterly gorgeous Candlelight concert series will be honoring the iconic superstar, giving Chicago’s BeyHive a chance to experience Beyoncé’s music like never before. Candlelight has been transforming iconic Chicago venues into awe-inspiring settings for enjoying orchestral or jazzy tributes to music legends, and it’s no different for Queen B. A String Quartet will bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to the unrecognizable Stan Mansion, thanks to the flickering of enchanting candlelight. Though this concert won’t be playing any songs from the newly released Renaissance, hearing Beyoncé in a way you never have before is the perfect way to celebrate the album of the summer. From “Crazy in Love” and “Single Ladies” to “Irreplaceable” and “Hold Up”, get ready for an absolutely magical evening dedicated to everyone’s favorite pop star. This Candlelight concert will put on two performances per night, with the first set taking place on November 10th and January 21st. The first show will be at 6:30pm and the second at 8:45pm. To see the full line-up of Candlelight Concerts in Chicago, click here.
Chicago robbery ends in $10,000 worth of liquor taken from River North store
CHICAGO (CBS) – A thief was caught on camera using a crowbar to break the glass door of a River North liquor store and got away with a lot of product.One suspect can be seen on video getting into the store and grabbing bottles off shelves, while an accomplice waited in a black BMW SUV outside.Police said the suspects got away with $10,000 worth of high-end liquor.The suspect left the store, got into the SUV and fled just as officers arrived on the scene.As of Thursday night, the two suspects and their vehicle have not been found.
