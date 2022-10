Location: Houchens Industries–L. T. Smith Stadium. History: The series is tied 4-4. This will be the Hilltoppers and Mean Green's first meeting since 2016. WKU's Austin Reed is 224-of-318 (70.4%) for 2,442 yards (305.25 YPG), 7.7 yards per pass attempt, has 21 touchdowns (2.6 per game), 5 interceptions, and a QBR of 68.4. Facing one of the best coverages in college football, WKU's offense had to adjust. Going into the game, Reed averaged 42 pass attempts and 330.6 yards per game. During the UAB game, Reed went 14-of-23 (61.0%) for 128 yards, and 5.6 yards per pass attempt. But his two rushing touchdowns allowed the Tops to, first, tie things up in the second quarter, and then take the lead in the third quarter. Although uncharacteristic of a WKU quarterback to run, Reed has proven he is an aggressive playmaker who can be versatile when needed.

DENTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO